|New Orleans Saints
Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes meets with Saints; would love to learn from Drew Brees
Today, 08:24 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,118
|
Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes meets with Saints; would love to learn from Drew Brees
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
INDIANAPOLIS -- The public likely won't know how much the New Orleans Saints want to draft a quarterback until the selection process begins in late April, but one of the top signal callers is interested in joining the team.
Patrick Mahomes, the starter at Texas Tech the past two-plus seasons, is among the players who had a formal interview with the Saints during the NFL combine this week in Indianapolis.
Mahomes will likely go in the first three rounds of the draft, and he said he'd be open to sitting behind a veteran quarterback and learning about the NFL for a year or two before starting, an experience he also had in college. With Drew Brees still in New Orleans, any quarterback the Saints select this year would have to be ready to wait his turn.
"It would be awesome learning behind Drew Brees," Mahomes said. "He's one of the greatest of all time. He (knows) the game, and he sees it in a way no one else does. And I would love to sit behind him and just pick his brain every single day and have someone to just watch do it the right way."...
Full Story - NOLA.com
