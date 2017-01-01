Why a Brandin Cooks trade could make sense for Saints



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La.  With his speed and big-play ability, Brandin Cooks might be the most dynamic playmaker the New Orleans Saints have had in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era.



However, I understand why the Saints would seriously consider trading Cooks if they can get the kind of return that sources have suggested to ESPNs Chris Mortensen (possibly the Tennessee Titans No. 18 pick in the draft or a deal that includes the Saints moving up from No. 11 to No. 5).



Time and again, we have seen the Saints prove they can still thrive on offense without top playmakers such as Jimmy Graham, Marques Colston, Lance Moore, Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles, Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory, Robert Meachem, Kenny Stills, Devery Henderson and others.



The Saints led the NFL in total offense last year  just like they did in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2014.



More importantly, its possible that the Saints would balk at signing Cooks to a lucrative long-term extension after their option runs out on him following the 2018 season...



