|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:33 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,118
|
New Orleans Saints have $27.5 million in cap space to deal with
By The Sports Xchange
INDIANAPOLIS -- It's not often that the New Orleans Saints go into the new league year with ample salary-cap space, but they will this season.
For years, general manager Mickey Loomis has had to part with valued, but high-priced veterans and re-do other contracts to make the numbers work. But the Saints could be looking at having at least $27.5 million at their disposal this time around when the league year starts March 9.
That number will go up more if the Saints, according to reports earlier this week, cut ties with free safety Jairus Byrd, who has three years remaining on the six-year, $54 million contract he signed in 2014.
The Saints could pick up another $3.2 million in cap space if they release Byrd now, but the number would jump to $7.8 million in savings if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut and spread the dead money over two seasons...
Full Story - UPI.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 167 members and 736 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saint Poppa
, nolamarc
, Ricky Bobby
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, saintmdterps
, Dellis
, cajnwillie
, billinms
, skeetman
, BigSlick
, BossierSaint
, BoNcHiE
, Saint Spud
, sgilbert313
, Doug B
, Tony in Brandon
, Big Jase
, Saint Greg
, duhonmark551
, BreesusSaves
, Uncle Mill
, JDax
, kenchaisson
, Merl
, southpaw70
, ASB81689
, ETWhoDat
, BroKV
, krushing
, STEWDADDY34
, abram
, FootballLady
, la. champ1
, Ragincajuns22
, JackDiesel
, the bank
, dutar76
, brungart
, Saint85
, chaching57
, riffraff
, slinger
, jcollins9
, efil4stnias
, Rdanderson91
, Dmatt777
, Madhattr
, cpg
, CabezaDeBakka
, ALLNO
, thefifthwall
, thiefinthenight
, mt15
, Axehandle33
, yuyi64
, Krewe of Clyde's
, daybreaker
, Saints addic
, Section 302
, phil413th
, Doopy22
, AARPSaint
, Rugger
, chatawaclan
, CajunInVA
, curtballs
, pisanoc
, HburgSaints
, ehusson80
, saints66
, rickyjones
, FullMonte
, deborahkaye
, RandyB
, tlmsaints
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Blessedog
, Ti Rider
, springfan
, rail
, mRex
, slaym
, bones
, pensacola saint
, Dark
, slimdb18
, Ichiban
, JuggernautSaint
, B_doggman47
, DaveXA
, Scott B
, O MAN
, Steve in Colorado
, beezm
, Moon
, PeteNBroussard
, jamiej1979
, DJ1BigTymer
, Ragin Caucasian
, Swampy Saint
, Jason
, sportsaint
, Expatriate
, Craig Walker
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, phofoot
, AgnesT
, srcampbell
, WxM
, smackata
, Nov23
, c_prej
, Usmfan84
, eezyboy504
, Scorpius
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, Sev705
, Chuck53
, glynners
, whodat25
, nolaspe
, FLYGHT
, Miker1975
, northshore_mike
, donato
, St.Fury
, Zztop
, soggymoss
, Saintaholic
, NYSaint
, breesgirl
, longtime lurker
, willkro
, DABOOT162
, NEBaghead
, Trump2016
, reverse
, SaintSansPeur
, texasjefe
, jdeere11b
, $aybra
, 2009ring
, gboudx
, saintmike23
, MG3n2K5
, jtalton
, BioSaint
, El Caliente
, guidomerkinsrules
, Loco Hornet Fan
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:39 PM.
|