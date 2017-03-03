home Steve Gleasons Website
New Orleans Saints have $27.5 million in cap space to deal with


By The Sports Xchange

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's not often that the New Orleans Saints go into the new league year with ample salary-cap space, but they will this season.

For years, general manager Mickey Loomis has had to part with valued, but high-priced veterans and re-do other contracts to make the numbers work. But the Saints could be looking at having at least $27.5 million at their disposal this time around when the league year starts March 9.

That number will go up more if the Saints, according to reports earlier this week, cut ties with free safety Jairus Byrd, who has three years remaining on the six-year, $54 million contract he signed in 2014.

The Saints could pick up another $3.2 million in cap space if they release Byrd now, but the number would jump to $7.8 million in savings if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut and spread the dead money over two seasons...

Full Story - UPI.com

 

Past News
