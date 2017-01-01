|
|New Orleans Saints
John Ross, who broke Chris Johnson's record with a 4.22 40, fits Brandin Cooks profile in this NFL draft
Today, 02:15 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,864
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
INDIANAPOLIS* New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been one of the hottest names at the NFL scouting combine this week, prompted by the revelation that teams like the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles are trying to tempt the Saints to trade their blazing-fast archer.*
Receivers with Cooks' ability to blow the top off of a defense are hard to find.
*
But there was*a man in Indianapolis who fit*the*mold. Washington wide receiver John Ross ran his way into NFL scouting combine history with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash that broke Chris Johnson's record and*cemented*his claim as the next in a line of fleet receivers that includes Cooks, Desean Jackson and T.Y. Hilton.
Ross's eye-popping time in Indianapolis* which left him a little lame after his first attempt* puts him in an even different class than Cooks, who ran a 4.33, Hilton (4.34) or Jackson (4.35).*
Full Article -- Advocate
