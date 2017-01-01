home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page John Ross, who broke Chris Johnson's record with a 4.22 40, fits Brandin Cooks profile in this NFL draft

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 02:15 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,864
John Ross, who broke Chris Johnson's record with a 4.22 40, fits Brandin Cooks profile in this NFL draft


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

INDIANAPOLIS* New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been one of the hottest names at the NFL scouting combine this week, prompted by the revelation that teams like the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles are trying to tempt the Saints to trade their blazing-fast archer.*

Receivers with Cooks' ability to blow the top off of a defense are hard to find.
*
But there was*a man in Indianapolis who fit*the*mold. Washington wide receiver John Ross ran his way into NFL scouting combine history with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash that broke Chris Johnson's record and*cemented*his claim as the next in a line of fleet receivers that includes Cooks, Desean Jackson and T.Y. Hilton.

Ross's eye-popping time in Indianapolis* which left him a little lame after his first attempt* puts him in an even different class than Cooks, who ran a 4.33, Hilton (4.34) or Jackson (4.35).*

Full Article -- Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 742
There are currently 143 members and 599 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
lajoe17, NatureBoy, BobE, Scotlandsaint, DCJohnson104, gregh, Scrub bus, sOulsaint, efrohnap66, Slim K, zioncityintheatl, TruSaint, talan, VDK, Trey W., thefifthwall, TechDawg09, mit98, atapapa, capt. bloodlog, Gump, friendly1, Threads, kenchaisson, ExVASaint, humbrah, tjharris, DEUCERICKBOY02, nickj009, jmoll, Pdlc, t_rav_82, stadanko, Xeno, jrich7720, vudupadrone01, football, gwtolbert, AgnesT, matheusqs, SaintPancake, nola_dane, Pensacola, Soundwave, Jekylz Hyde, Axehandle33, Montana Saint Fan, woot, Steve in Colorado, Shotgunred, HurtMonkey, Pilz-E, saintbilly25, isgwill, SaintsIn2009, monster57, blunted, NWSaint, SaintKenn, Crusader Saint, los226, Deuuuuce, Born_A_Saint, dutar76, cash1234, mhgoforit, Analyze This, GilFinnerty, 2009ring, kr29, terrytogo, saintfan, Shoe., BJGIL, LoE, AgentJRad, Whodatgamer, SuJaguar00, Mo-Saints, LetsGetWaffles, Live4theSaints, Torgo, St.Fury, Roland19, wyrmer, coaster32, jagpack, scott88, Allen Poe, Nickolai182, uvanate18, pisanoc, nolafan33, SuperMatt, zknotts61, theicebox, Boogee134, Saintfan4life, Pick, LA_Steve, cwesleyc, roturn, baron8, Expatriate, jkg, yello 5.0, saints-itis, St.Fabulous, Gore, crazybyrd87, chameleonknight, treysmommy, WVSAINT, BigWiggle200, NolaFord, gumbotron, 2fya, Professor504, cool1038, staphory, chiefs260, showtimesaints, LiterOCola, DSnfla, jmalon3, Silent Dave, OutlawSaint, Swampy Saint, 11saints, bartk12, mandevillekevin, SaintFanDave
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
John Ross 4.22 40! (Merged)
Last Post: LoE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 22
Views: 955
John Ross, who broke Chris Johnson's record with a 4.22 40, fits Brandin Cooks profile in this NFL draft
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Fournette impresses many at the combine
Last Post: efrohnap66
Posted On: Today
Replies: 23
Views: 1,191
The SB Question - "Why Can't Sean Payton put a Good Defense on the Field?"
Last Post: jmalon3
Posted On: Today
Replies: 14
Views: 383
Cooks in trade talks
Last Post: LetsGetWaffles
Posted On: Today
Replies: 723
Views: 40,998
12 Trade cooks: Then draft ross or kupp
Last Post: Pdlc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 294
Realistic Options (1st Round)
Last Post: TruSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 426
Someone please sell Taco Charlton at 11
Last Post: GilFinnerty
Posted On: Today
Replies: 22
Views: 1,179
More...
Members Birthdays
Cajun Mike (59), fixerntxp1 (54), rbenet (47), UptownEazy (44), Wopasaint (37), bino22_ (32)
Past News
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:18 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0