Sources: Saints interested in keeping several free agents like Nick Fairley, Sterling Moore



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS  The Saints have used this week to have exploratory discussions with many of their pending free agents.



Those discussions have been used to find out what the players are seeking and to let the other side know what kind of parameters the team is seeking. Its likely that some of those deals will begin to form in the coming days, with free agency set to begin on March 9.



New Orleans has expressed interest in retaining several of their free agents, but it is not yet clear which ones will end with ink on the paper and which ones will test the market. Guard Tim Lelito, defensive tackle Nick Fairley and cornerback Sterling Moore are all among players the team has expressed interest in keeping, according to sources, but there are likely several others the team would like to retain.



Lelito, who received interest from other teams last season, including the Dallas Cowboys, could look to the test the market and see whats out there. The same could be true for Fairley, who could look to see how other teams value him following a breakout year with New Orleans.



