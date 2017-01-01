home Steve Gleasons Website
5 Potential Free Agent Replacements for Brandin Cooks


Brandin Cooks would be hard to replace, but there are plenty of names the Saints could look at.

By Chris Dunnells -- CSC

With the New Orleans Saints trying to decide whether or not to trade young Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks, the Saints will have to replace Cooks 1,173 receiving yards and 8 receiving TDs in 2017. If they look to sign a replacement Wide Receiver in free agency, here are five names they could look at.


DeSean Jackson

The majority of Brandin Cooks 1,173 yards came on big plays. He averaged 15.0 yards per reception and was QB Drew Brees favorite deep threat on the offense. If youre going to replace a deep threat, why not look at another? DeSean Jackson finished 2016 with over 1,000 receiving yards and actually lead the league averaging 17.9 yards per reception.

Like Cooks, DeSean also has experience returning punts, although (also like Cooks), didnt really see any action on Special Teams in 2016. Cooks ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine, so his burner speed is without question. DeSean, seven years Brandins senior, was no slouch himself at the combine, running a 4.35. Spotrac projects a 2-year $15M (averaging approx. $7.5 million per year) salary in free agency, so he wouldnt come cheap.

Full Article -- CSC

 

