|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:54 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,868
|
Saints, Nick Fairley Reunion Looks Increasingly Likely
By Ty Anania -- Who Dat Dish
Whether or not to resign Nick Fairley is easily the single most pressing decision for the New Orleans Saints this offseason.
I’ve argued in the past that the Saints would be better off without resigning Nick Fairley. The argument was simple enough: the Saints have bigger needs at DE than they do at DT. And Fairley is set to demand top dollar in free agency.
Neither of those facts have changed. But after the franchise tag period, Jairus Byrd’s release, and amid reports of a possible Brandin Cooks trade, there’s suddenly much more to consider.
The DE cupboard looks increasingly bare.
Free agency hasn’t even officially started yet, and already the top DE options are off the board. Melvin Ingram, Chandler Jones, and Jason Pierre-Paul. When I argued that the Saints could do without Fairley, it was under the assumption that they’d be spending top dollar on one of these game-changing pass rushers.
Full Article -- Who Dat Dish
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 135 members and 645 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
lades
, Ricky Bobby
, Vemnox
, WilliamBrees
, Galbreath34
, Dellis
, guidomerkinsrules
, Saintshizzle
, CajunHoustonian
, Live4theSaints
, sacked4loss
, Dogpoundrus
, NEBaghead
, Smaug
, Ciaftog
, bonnjer
, grammysweets
, Saints addic
, Silent Dave
, LoE
, Scotlandsaint
, taylor26
, WxM
, tinman
, Nolaroc
, kenchaisson
, oysters
, _CHAMPIONSHIP_
, Eman5805
, mbmsy
, SatchmoT
, kevinh
, ken28
, SwampThing
, meatman
, BA
, longtime lurker
, DEUCEMAC
, isgwill
, SuperQuincy
, Steve in Colorado
, champ76
, wnelson
, ajlilliman
, blasian
, duhonmark551
, Saint It Ain't So
, thefifthwall
, BoroSaint
, Campin' Freak
, Ti Rider
, Jekylz Hyde
, greg8710
, WwSd
, saints66
, dlteejr
, OutlawSaint
, Blessedog
, eaglefreak
, stormin mormon
, BlackandGoldXLIV
, vraskal
, Vega$$aint
, polo_haynes
, Expatriate
, Saint85
, KtoLV
, DABOOT162
, Scott5166
, Slixtrix
, primadox
, Dmatt777
, ramu
, TJ66
, Sumdude34
, saintsfan1029
, saints4life25
, jamiej1979
, ultimatesaintsfan
, brockmeaux
, RaginCajun83
, Brennan77
, ALLNO
, fr3sh
, Breesusdat
, JWDtrey3
, jmalon3
, SAINTSFAN
, baarbogast
, showtimesaints
, Rorrior
, Whodatgamer
, Warriors26
, tonyj
, SaintsMan209
, tjharris
, yankmccobb76
, Nickolai182
, la. champ1
, booya
, billinms
, livefromDC
, Rdanderson91
, doctorj
, BoNcHiE
, NolaFord
, MarCowMar
, TribuneUK
, MustyOleSaint
, b_rent366
, wyrmer
, Rugger
, daybreaker
, Roland19
, SuperSaint
, baron8
, hankster2
, nonnc
, bc
, Santsdcm
, dutar76
, nolamarc
, CajunSaint
, crazybyrd87
, VDK
, Lustmord
, nolaswede
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:49 PM.
|