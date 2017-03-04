home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 02:54 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,868
Saints, Nick Fairley Reunion Looks Increasingly Likely


By Ty Anania -- Who Dat Dish

Whether or not to resign Nick Fairley is easily the single most pressing decision for the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

I’ve argued in the past that the Saints would be better off without resigning Nick Fairley. The argument was simple enough: the Saints have bigger needs at DE than they do at DT. And Fairley is set to demand top dollar in free agency.

Neither of those facts have changed. But after the franchise tag period, Jairus Byrd’s release, and amid reports of a possible Brandin Cooks trade, there’s suddenly much more to consider.

The DE cupboard looks increasingly bare.

Free agency hasn’t even officially started yet, and already the top DE options are off the board. Melvin Ingram, Chandler Jones, and Jason Pierre-Paul. When I argued that the Saints could do without Fairley, it was under the assumption that they’d be spending top dollar on one of these game-changing pass rushers.

Full Article -- Who Dat Dish

 

