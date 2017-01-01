home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page NFL combine observations

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 08:25 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,870
NFL combine observations


By Nick Underhill -- Advocate

Saints meeting with DEs

The fact that the Saints are meeting with many of the top defensive ends shouldnt be a surprise. Coach Sean Payton has said that improving the pass rush is one of the teams top priorities this offseason, and theres a good chance the team will consider selecting a defensive end in the early rounds of the draft. The team could also look to address the position in free agency, but that might not preclude the Saints from also looking to bring in a young player from the draft.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 798
There are currently 192 members and 606 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
AshintMC, Steve in Colorado, nolaspe, Hey BAY BAY!!!, sportsaint, jadebordelon26, Pensacola, blackjack, Terrence, Saint Ace, Saintamaniac, KingOfBattle, Rorrior, showstopper, SaintsMan209, 7thWardSaint, CajunSaint, HogsNSaints, duckjr78, WhoDatRTR, cwesleyc, The Saint, BioSaint, doctorj, BroKV, saintgirly, roym387, SaintfromOZ, saintmike23, saintlyn8, Osaka, Rocky3535, newiberiasaint, pensacola saint, bearkatsaint, Bayareasaint, AARPSaint, Saint-Ragnar, El Caliente, saintsincebirth, saints4life25, gitaroomanxadam, mRex, Va Saints Fan, Big_L, magister, wilt, SaintsFanNStl, Phaedrus, t_rav_82, fr3sh, Mac Man, Rugger, thefifthwall, Jeff, Hardcorefakes, moe1967, lgrank, scootnpcola, MG3n2K5, Mikie, kenchaisson, Saint It Ain't So, xardoz, king504, cflwhodat, Sun Wukong, Smaug, TheRamboTX, nowillrise, primadox, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, Bill, 2to87alltheway, crosswatt, DeuceMcAllisterFan, MrVoodoo, BoNcHiE, tjharris, MONTREALWHODAT, cpg, faceman, easydave, Saint Spud, bellangert, davethe3, saints66, saintfan1972, lazyeyeh, saintRRT, mleg1972, mjcouvi, head trauma, Schilly, RJP80, skeetman, SwampThing, jdeere11b, WCoastSaintsFan, efil4stnias, Loco Hornet Fan, billinms, Boogee134, notsaintkyle, JBSaint, saintjay, bigdog, Swampy Saint, Brandon13, Saints318, LetsGetWaffles, OutlawSaint, DCJohnson104, rootbeersoup, RevDeuceWindham, Snarf, Saintfan4life, treysmommy, cadman70454, JDax, Klenzade, Le_fleur_fan_78, Brennan77, webster, southdeltan, HouseCall, SuperMatt, chemist54, Clutch8101, Saintster, NolaFord, roberthgrove, SaintSeb, Zztop, John873, LogeEndZone, Scott B, Saints 318, yankmccobb76, SuJaguar00, Groove Saint, tetedur, saint hdawg, Saintaholic, wesleyTX13, Shotgunred, baarbogast, Lustmord, CapitalCitySaint, Saint Snide, Scrub bus, Scuderi, grammysweets, ALLNO, saintcool13, EndzoneSaint, nowhiners, bernnjulie, B-rad, RaginSaint93, meatman, seagull, whodat25, Wiggoes, MistaWhoDat, AgnesT, VDK, WxM, NYSaint, abram, code11, football, Rdanderson91, thiefinthenight, zknotts61, LafourcheSaint, DerrickB, Whodatgamer, crazybyrd87, CajunInVA, literature, Saints addic, whodatman
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Trump claims Obama tapped Trump Tower
Last Post: CapitalCitySaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 33
Views: 899
List of Prospects Saints have met at Combine
Last Post: El Caliente
Posted On: Today
Replies: 26
Views: 873
Patriots offered #32 for Cooks
Last Post: ELLIASJWILLIAMS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 60
Views: 1,698
John Ross 4.22 40! (Merged)
Last Post: El Caliente
Posted On: Today
Replies: 42
Views: 2,481
Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes meets with Saints
Last Post: DerrickB
Posted On: Today
Replies: 22
Views: 1,388
Buy or Sell: Mitch Trubisky
Last Post: Hey BAY BAY!!!
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 246
Reuben Foster sent home from combine after argument w/ hospital worker
Last Post: El Caliente
Posted On: Today
Replies: 67
Views: 4,563
McKinley to miss 4 to 6 months
Last Post: Pensacola
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 698
More...
Members Birthdays
Cajun Mike (59), fixerntxp1 (54), rbenet (47), UptownEazy (44), Wopasaint (37), bino22_ (32)
Past News
NFL combine observations
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 32
Saints, Nick Fairley Reunion Looks Increasingly Likely
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 185
5 Potential Free Agent Replacements for Brandin Cooks
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 170
Sources: Saints interested in keeping several free agents like Nick Fairley, Sterling Moore
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 143
John Ross, who broke Chris Johnson's record with a 4.22 40, fits Brandin Cooks profile in this NFL draft
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 155
New Orleans Saints have $27.5 million in cap space to deal with
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 292
Why a Brandin Cooks trade could make sense for Saints
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 274
Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes meets with Saints; would love to learn from Drew Brees
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 262
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:51 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0