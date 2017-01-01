NFL combine observations



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Saints meeting with DEs



The fact that the Saints are meeting with many of the top defensive ends shouldnt be a surprise. Coach Sean Payton has said that improving the pass rush is one of the teams top priorities this offseason, and theres a good chance the team will consider selecting a defensive end in the early rounds of the draft. The team could also look to address the position in free agency, but that might not preclude the Saints from also looking to bring in a young player from the draft.



