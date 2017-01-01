|
NFL combine observations
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
Saints meeting with DEs
The fact that the Saints are meeting with many of the top defensive ends shouldnt be a surprise. Coach Sean Payton has said that improving the pass rush is one of the teams top priorities this offseason, and theres a good chance the team will consider selecting a defensive end in the early rounds of the draft. The team could also look to address the position in free agency, but that might not preclude the Saints from also looking to bring in a young player from the draft.
Full Article -- Advocate
