Today, 03:44 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,873
Would the Saints really trade Brandin Cooks? It's beginning to look realistic
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s starting to feel real more realistic that Brandin Cooks will not be part of the Saints moving forward.
There have been days of trade chatter circulating at the combine, and when given the opportunity to shut down the rumors -- on the team’s official website, no less -- neither Sean Payton nor Mickey Loomis did so. Perhaps it doesn’t mean anything, but it seems notable that both men left the door open for something to happen.
It seemed unfathomable that Cooks could be playing elsewhere a few months ago, even with whispers of his frustration with his role circulating early in the season. And it still felt that way after the Rams game even though Payton and Cooks exchanged words about his role following the contest. And it still felt that way after Cooks went public with his feelings about not being targeted.
Closed mouths don’t get fed. It’s true. But it’s possible it could be time to move on if someone makes an offer the Saints can stomach.
Full Article -- Advocate
