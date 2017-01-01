home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints promote Leigh Torrence to defensive assistant; shift Marcus Ungaro to scouting side


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

INDIANAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Saints made changes to their coaching staff this offseason other than replacing the five men dismissed shortly after the season.

Leigh Torrence, a cornerback with the Saints from 2008-11, is now a defensive assistant after spending the 2016 season as a coaching intern with the team.

Torrence replaces Marcus Ungaro, who will shift from defensive assistant to a role with the scouting department...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

