Saints promote Leigh Torrence to defensive assistant; shift Marcus Ungaro to scouting side



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Saints made changes to their coaching staff this offseason other than replacing the five men dismissed shortly after the season.



Leigh Torrence, a cornerback with the Saints from 2008-11, is now a defensive assistant after spending the 2016 season as a coaching intern with the team.



Torrence replaces Marcus Ungaro, who will shift from defensive assistant to a role with the scouting department...



