|New Orleans Saints
Saints promote Leigh Torrence to defensive assistant; shift Marcus Ungaro to scouting side
Today, 11:26 PM
Saints promote Leigh Torrence to defensive assistant; shift Marcus Ungaro to scouting side
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
INDIANAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Saints made changes to their coaching staff this offseason other than replacing the five men dismissed shortly after the season.
Leigh Torrence, a cornerback with the Saints from 2008-11, is now a defensive assistant after spending the 2016 season as a coaching intern with the team.
Torrence replaces Marcus Ungaro, who will shift from defensive assistant to a role with the scouting department...
Full Story - NOLA.com
