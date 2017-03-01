|
New Orleans Saints
Former North Carolina State players speak highly of new Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen
Today, 11:28 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,121
|
Former North Carolina State players speak highly of new Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
INDIANAPOLIS - Ryan Nielsen hasn't addressed the media since the New Orleans Saints hired him as the new defensive line coach on Feb. 7.
Outside of Nielsen's bio, arguably not much is known about his coaching style or personality when considering he spent 12 years in the collegiate coaching ranks.
The NFL Scouting Combine, however, presented an opportunity to talk to two former North Carolina State defensive players, cornerback Jack Tocho and safety Josh Jones, and both took a moment during Sunday's media session to provide insight on Nielsen.
"You go back to hard work, I mean, he's a tremendous, tremendous workaholic," Tocho said. "He gets all of it out his defensive linemen."...
Jones echoed his college teammate.
Full Story - NOLA.com
|