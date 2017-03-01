Patriots among teams interested in Brandin Cooks; Saints want mid-first round pick: sources



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS -- New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton have acknowledged that the team would need a significant return in order to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and it seems they've set their sights on a desired price.



If the Saints choose to move Cooks, they're hoping to receive a draft pick in the middle of the first round, according to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations.



To this point, at least five teams have made overtures to the Saints about the productive young receiver. In addition to the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots are among the teams that have inquired about a potential Cooks deal.



The Patriots offered the No. 32 overall pick as part of their package, but that wasn't enough for 23-year-old Cooks, per both sources.



