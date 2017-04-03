Tracking the Saints' formal, informal interviews at the NFL Combine



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS - The New Orleans Saints were busy the past week evaluating draft prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine.



In addition to medical evaluations, the interview process carries significance, especially for underclassmen, as teams have the opportunity to sit down with players in a formal or informal setting.



Teams are allowed a maximum of 60 formal interviews in 15-minute increments, and there is a selection process when considering there are 330 participants at the Combine.



Interviews, of course, aren't enough to disclose what the Saints plan to do leading to the NFL Draft...



