Report: Patriots offered first-round pick for Saints' Brandin Cooks



Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



The Patriots offered their No. 32 overall pick in this year's NFL draft to the Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks, but New Orleans rejected the proposal with the hope of landing a better pick from another team, NOLA.com reported Saturday, citing multiple sources.



According to the report, the Patriots' proposal also included New Orleans sending a later-round pick back to New England.



ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported that Cooks has been the subject of trade talks this week at the NFL scouting combine, with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles among his suitors.



NOLA.com said that at least five teams have made overtures toward the dynamic 23-year-old receiver, who is coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons...



