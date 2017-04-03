|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,124
|
Report: Patriots offered first-round pick for Saints' Brandin Cooks
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
The Patriots offered their No. 32 overall pick in this year's NFL draft to the Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks, but New Orleans rejected the proposal with the hope of landing a better pick from another team, NOLA.com reported Saturday, citing multiple sources.
According to the report, the Patriots' proposal also included New Orleans sending a later-round pick back to New England.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported that Cooks has been the subject of trade talks this week at the NFL scouting combine, with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles among his suitors.
NOLA.com said that at least five teams have made overtures toward the dynamic 23-year-old receiver, who is coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons...
Full Story - ESPN.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 88 members and 592 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Gump
, Rojam
, kenchaisson
, El Caliente
, JLL
, Boiler Jim
, Blues_Forte
, Fjeldur
, dakota
, AustSaint
, Saint Ace
, Captain Pickles
, lazyeyeh
, mleg1972
, Daddy Bam Bam
, mclj1220
, MSUSousaphone
, treeduck
, cwesleyc
, RaginSaint93
, JDax
, sfam
, picnicwithfish
, huntdudejhp
, GunnerSaint
, luckypoboy
, Chris
, Mikey O
, LORD_BREESUS
, wnelson
, therealtruestory
, Saint Jack
, devnull999
, seagull
, lawless313
, Winsett
, meatman
, 2fya
, schuetter
, ZXCV
, weightlifter316
, Boudro
, polo_haynes
, J-Donk
, PayOrPlay
, cajnwillie
, thefifthwall
, Brennan77
, Bartyboy
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, Campin' Freak
, heyitsme
, tailback
, nolaspe
, SCharles
, saintmike23
, Roland19
, th3myth
, ILLINI Saint
, tthier2
, woohoosaint
, SaintsMan209
, bquinton3
, fr3sh
, BlueRaspberry
, jaglosso
, Hotdog_Skin
, whodatman
, guidomerkinsrules
, moraink
, Wheelo
, zknotts61
, NYSaint
, donato
, saintsfan26
, Grandadmiral
, BHM
, Saintfan in Dallas
, SASaintsFan
, DSnfla
, CaptainCuz
, Taker597
, crazybyrd87
, skydancer
, whosyadaddy
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:01 AM.
|