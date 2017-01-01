|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 06:11 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,130
|
Forecast: Expect Saints to spend big in free agency; here's what they should do
Ralph Malbrough / Contributing Writer , WWL
NFL free agency starts Thursday and the question is what will and what should the New Orleans Saints do?
We can only predict the future by looking at the past, and the past tells us Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton love free agency as a way to make the Saints better. The Saints love free agency so much that since Loomis has been general manager they've received only three compensatory draft choices for losing more free agent players than they signed in any given year.
Now we can sit here and argue whether the draft or free agency is the better way to build a winning team, but history tells us the Saints believe in betting BIG in free agency. In 2006 the Saints went all in during free agency to sign Drew Brees and it worked out spectacularly. In 2014 they went all in to get Jairus Byrd out of Buffalo, and well, they just cut him after three mostly injury-plagued and mediocre seasons.
Win some, lose some right? Free agency is the craps table of the NFL and the 2017 Saints are the guy with money burning a hole in his pocket itching to roll those dice. In my mind the question isn't if the Saints are going to spend big, it's how they will spend a lot of Tom Benson's money. Drew Brees is 38 and in the final season of a two-year deal, the Saints have gone 21-27 the last three years, so why wouldn't the Saints go all-in one last time with Brees? Of course they will.
Is it a bad idea? Probably...
Full Story - WWLTV.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 255 members and 901 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
St.Fury
, CajunSaint
, Cajun Chat
, MikeInHaaammond
, Saint Spud
, HemiDart
, Jackbreezy
, DABOOT162
, zknotts61
, broccoli60
, saintsNut
, BreesusSaves
, Saint-CJ
, IradMax
, Datnicc504
, ehusson80
, superlaser
, NOLAaustin
, garland saint
, nola_dane
, oysters
, Saintaholic
, MarCowMar
, ZXCV
, rail
, isgwill
, nolamarc
, BigEasyWhoDats
, MV2
, webster
, heavydsaint
, NOLa
, slimdb18
, sthomas1124
, billinms
, SaintsMan209
, saints66
, Whodatgamer
, tjharris
, Shotgunred
, UncleTrvlingJim
, ChrisK
, Boudro
, gwtolbert
, t_rav_82
, lvsaintsfan
, HammerSaints
, stadanko
, StanlyPeters
, dtc
, Slim K
, TDapogny
, saintpack
, watts
, baron8
, Grandadmiral
, SL20A5
, saintbilly25
, code11
, mRex
, Born_A_Saint
, TJ66
, Chris
, washeduptoo
, iNolaNightmare
, SaintKenn
, WhoDatRTR
, Torgo
, parlorcitysaint
, soggymoss
, whodat25
, Coreyinthe504
, Seahawker Ed
, c_prej
, Scorpius
, southdeltan
, tbuck
, Poison
, soupcan dan
, BroKV
, mlewellyn
, captaustin
, DMC
, JDax
, Metallyca
, bbourque5
, RaginSaint93
, guidomerkinsrules
, yankmccobb76
, BlueRaspberry
, kennydfresh
, NOLAJM504
, NOLA or bust
, Bozzhawg318
, baarbogast
, tarusman28
, Mr.Saintsfan
, Expatriate
, saintcool13
, $aybra
, hcm228
, Steve in Colorado
, gmanofla
, Deuuuuce
, eighty7
, wnelson
, ScimitarSaint
, IgorBrees
, DeuceDeuce26
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, football
, rajncajn
, RenoSaint
, breesgirl
, JerseyYat
, Axehandle33
, blunted
, uvanate18
, jophst
, AUwrx04
, Analyze This
, luckypoboy
, Jive Saint
, Live4theSaints
, Merl
, saint-fan
, HogsNSaints
, UptownEazy
, lake_city_saint
, Krodwhodat
, Shoe.
, sportsaint
, syracuse saint
, STEWDADDY34
, SardinianSaint
, bino22_
, mcg
, Nolatiger1992
, AgentJRad
, Gumerk
, Saint Ace
, Rdanderson91
, SatchmoT
, triumph
, sammymvpknight
, BuffaloSaint
, Nolan
, cpg
, Professor504
, flytronix225
, duckjr78
, rhemstad24
, wilt
, therealtruestory
, Maxp
, Seve
, dakota
, whodatman
, Sun Wukong
, JimEverett
, dashocker217
, A.D.Rock
, FLYGHT
, sounds7
, nickj009
, Xeno
, ALLNO
, daybreaker
, V Chip
, tlmsaints
, UptownSaintsFan
, Lustmord
, Flipx99
, HouseCall
, RevDeuceWindham
, JEFFRO
, Saviorbrees
, Dr. Doom
, cburley
, saint-58
, Swimmer
, jadebordelon26
, Brennan77
, ThiSaint
, TribuneUK
, kennystillsfan
, greatshow25
, saintmike23
, RKNSaint
, where yat brah
, mt15
, bigdog
, Talon Jade
, d3vanj
, nbrbush5
, NYC Saint
, O MAN
, msu_cannon
, coldseat
, SntReb
, PayOrPlay
, Deltabull
, DaFranchise
, BobE
, Gump
, Saints fan in VA
, kesean
, WPENNEY
, duhonmark551
, SouthSaintsFan
, SUGrad03
, TCEd
, Oz65
, DCSaints_Fan
, wyrmer
, Jae123
, Sneak42
, The Bush Man
, NolaFord
, skydancer
, Taker597
, Mudbug67
, Alan12
, mexicansaint
, DaveXA
, Hotdog_Skin
, Crawdaddie777
, jp028
, rootbeersoup
, Cjjr72984
, dmck81
, kenchaisson
, theicebox
, Damarabi
, English
, natedogg02
, JLL
, scttybb
, Swampy Saint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:07 PM.
|