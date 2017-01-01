home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 06:11 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,130
Forecast: Expect Saints to spend big in free agency; here's what they should do


Ralph Malbrough / Contributing Writer , WWL

NFL free agency starts Thursday and the question is what will and what should the New Orleans Saints do?

We can only predict the future by looking at the past, and the past tells us Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton love free agency as a way to make the Saints better. The Saints love free agency so much that since Loomis has been general manager they've received only three compensatory draft choices for losing more free agent players than they signed in any given year.

Now we can sit here and argue whether the draft or free agency is the better way to build a winning team, but history tells us the Saints believe in betting BIG in free agency. In 2006 the Saints went all in during free agency to sign Drew Brees and it worked out spectacularly. In 2014 they went all in to get Jairus Byrd out of Buffalo, and well, they just cut him after three mostly injury-plagued and mediocre seasons.

Win some, lose some right? Free agency is the craps table of the NFL and the 2017 Saints are the guy with money burning a hole in his pocket itching to roll those dice. In my mind the question isn't if the Saints are going to spend big, it's how they will spend a lot of Tom Benson's money. Drew Brees is 38 and in the final season of a two-year deal, the Saints have gone 21-27 the last three years, so why wouldn't the Saints go all-in one last time with Brees? Of course they will.

Is it a bad idea? Probably...

Full Story - WWLTV.com

 

