Old Today, 06:16 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,130
Can Saints find 'must-have' edge rusher in thinned-out market?


Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

The New Orleans Saints No. 1 need is so obvious, but everyone else in the NFL seems to be thinking the same thing.

Coach Sean Payton acknowledged that an edge-rushing defensive end is a must for the Saints this year. The problem is that almost all of the top candidates to fill that must have been taken off the market.

Potential free agents Jason Pierre-Paul, Melvin Ingram and Chandler Jones all got locked up by franchise tags last week, even though it cost their teams between $14.5 and $16.9 million apiece. And the Carolina Panthers locked up young pass rusher Mario Addison with a new three-year contract worth $7.5 million per year.

So where does that leave the Saints? Either theyll have to potentially overpay for a pass rusher in the second tier -- like the New England Patriots Jabaal Sheard -- or theyll have to count on this years draft class. Its supposedly a deep class for pass rushers, but the Saints hate to be forced into reaching to fill specific needs come draft time...

Full Story - ESPN.com

More from ESPN:

 

New Orleans Saints News > News
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
