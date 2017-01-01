|
Can Saints find 'must-have' edge rusher in thinned-out market?
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
The New Orleans Saints No. 1 need is so obvious, but everyone else in the NFL seems to be thinking the same thing.
Coach Sean Payton acknowledged that an edge-rushing defensive end is a must for the Saints this year. The problem is that almost all of the top candidates to fill that must have been taken off the market.
Potential free agents Jason Pierre-Paul, Melvin Ingram and Chandler Jones all got locked up by franchise tags last week, even though it cost their teams between $14.5 and $16.9 million apiece. And the Carolina Panthers locked up young pass rusher Mario Addison with a new three-year contract worth $7.5 million per year.
So where does that leave the Saints? Either theyll have to potentially overpay for a pass rusher in the second tier -- like the New England Patriots Jabaal Sheard -- or theyll have to count on this years draft class. Its supposedly a deep class for pass rushers, but the Saints hate to be forced into reaching to fill specific needs come draft time...
Full Story - ESPN.com
