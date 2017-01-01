Saints should steal from Patriots' defense in free agency



Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



The New Orleans Saints should be heavily focused on defense, with nearly $30 million in salary-cap space, as free agency opens at 4 p.m. ET Thursday. And they would be wise to consider stealing from the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots to fill each of their top three needs.



Here are some moves the Saints should consider:



Sign DE Jabaal Sheard: The Saints have labeled an edge-rushing defensive end as a must this offseason. But their chances of spending megamillions on an elite talent took a big hit last week when Jason Pierre-Paul, Chandler Jones and Melvin Ingram were all locked up with franchise tags. Instead, the Saints should consider Sheard, who had 13 sacks over the past two seasons as a rotational backup with the Patriots. Sheard has battled inconsistency, but he has been dynamic in flashes, with a total of 36 sacks in his six-year career with Cleveland and the Patriots. Plus, the Saints tend to like their edge rushers a little bigger, and Sheard fits that bill at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds....



