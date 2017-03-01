home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Saints to tender ERFA Willie Snead; negotiations expected to continue into free agency

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 06:23 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,130
Saints to tender ERFA Willie Snead; negotiations expected to continue into free agency


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Wide receiver Willie Snead will be a member of the New Orleans Saints in 2017, but the price of his contract remains unclear.

The Saints plan to submit a tender to retain Snead, an exclusive rights free agent, by the deadline Thursday, but his camp is hopeful New Orleans will eventually offer more than the one-year minimum salary of $615,000.

"We look forward to having additional conversations," said agent Jim Miller, who met with the Saints during the combine last week in Indianapolis. "They like Willie, and we like the Saints."

Snead, 24, has been highly productive with the Saints the past two seasons. In 2015, he had 69 catchers for 984 yards and three touchdowns, and he followed that with 72 catches for 895 yards and four touchdowns -- as well as a 50-yard touchdown pass -- in 2016.

However, because Snead has just two accrued seasons -- he didn't appear in any games as a rookie -- he's now an exclusive rights free agent, which means he can't negotiate with other teams...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 1157
There are currently 256 members and 901 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
St.Fury, CajunSaint, Cajun Chat, MikeInHaaammond, Saint Spud, HemiDart, Jackbreezy, DABOOT162, zknotts61, broccoli60, saintsNut, BreesusSaves, Saint-CJ, IradMax, Datnicc504, ehusson80, superlaser, NOLAaustin, garland saint, nola_dane, oysters, Saintaholic, MarCowMar, ZXCV, rail, isgwill, nolamarc, BigEasyWhoDats, MV2, webster, heavydsaint, NOLa, slimdb18, sthomas1124, billinms, SaintsMan209, saints66, Whodatgamer, tjharris, Shotgunred, UncleTrvlingJim, ChrisK, Boudro, gwtolbert, t_rav_82, lvsaintsfan, HammerSaints, stadanko, StanlyPeters, dtc, Slim K, TDapogny, saintpack, watts, baron8, Grandadmiral, SL20A5, saintbilly25, code11, mRex, Born_A_Saint, TJ66, Chris, washeduptoo, iNolaNightmare, SaintKenn, WhoDatRTR, Torgo, parlorcitysaint, soggymoss, whodat25, Coreyinthe504, Seahawker Ed, c_prej, Scorpius, southdeltan, tbuck, Poison, soupcan dan, BroKV, mlewellyn, captaustin, DMC, JDax, Metallyca, bbourque5, RaginSaint93, guidomerkinsrules, yankmccobb76, BlueRaspberry, kennydfresh, NOLAJM504, NOLA or bust, Bozzhawg318, baarbogast, tarusman28, Mr.Saintsfan, Expatriate, saintcool13, $aybra, hcm228, Steve in Colorado, gmanofla, Deuuuuce, eighty7, wnelson, ScimitarSaint, IgorBrees, DeuceDeuce26, Zzyyxxyyxx, football, rajncajn, RenoSaint, breesgirl, JerseyYat, Axehandle33, blunted, uvanate18, jophst, AUwrx04, Analyze This, luckypoboy, Jive Saint, Live4theSaints, Merl, saint-fan, HogsNSaints, UptownEazy, lake_city_saint, Krodwhodat, Shoe., sportsaint, syracuse saint, STEWDADDY34, SardinianSaint, bino22_, mcg, Nolatiger1992, AgentJRad, Gumerk, Saint Ace, Rdanderson91, SatchmoT, triumph, sammymvpknight, BuffaloSaint, Nolan, cpg, Professor504, flytronix225, duckjr78, rhemstad24, wilt, therealtruestory, Maxp, Seve, dakota, whodatman, Sun Wukong, JimEverett, dashocker217, A.D.Rock, FLYGHT, sounds7, nickj009, Xeno, ALLNO, daybreaker, V Chip, tlmsaints, UptownSaintsFan, Lustmord, Flipx99, HouseCall, RevDeuceWindham, JEFFRO, Saviorbrees, Dr. Doom, cburley, saint-58, Swimmer, jadebordelon26, Brennan77, ThiSaint, TribuneUK, kennystillsfan, greatshow25, saintmike23, RKNSaint, where yat brah, mt15, bigdog, Talon Jade, d3vanj, nbrbush5, NYC Saint, O MAN, msu_cannon, coldseat, SntReb, PayOrPlay, Deltabull, DaFranchise, BobE, Gump, Saints fan in VA, kesean, WPENNEY, duhonmark551, SouthSaintsFan, SUGrad03, TCEd, Oz65, DCSaints_Fan, wyrmer, Jae123, Sneak42, The Bush Man, NolaFord, skydancer, Taker597, Mudbug67, Alan12, mexicansaint, DaveXA, Hotdog_Skin, SuperQuincy, Crawdaddie777, jp028, rootbeersoup, Cjjr72984, dmck81, kenchaisson, theicebox, Damarabi, English, natedogg02, JLL, scttybb, Swampy Saint
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Trump claims Obama tapped Trump Tower
Last Post: dtc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 109
Views: 3,773
Louisiana Litter
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 252
Snead to be tendered
Last Post: MV2
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 439
Cooks true value vs. what is rumored
Last Post: sounds7
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 542
Paging Sean Payton ... Your team is self destructing
Last Post: cpg
Posted On: Today
Replies: 35
Views: 1,222
Muslim travelers prevented from entering U.S. following Trump's executive order
Last Post: mt15
Posted On: Today
Replies: 574
Views: 16,875
Pipline gets a "Go" from Trump
Last Post: mt15
Posted On: Today
Replies: 147
Views: 3,569
N/S Jags cut Davon House, DB
Last Post: Swimmer
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 577
More...
Members Birthdays
KrAzY KaJuN (54), cajunman7925 (38), Claw (37), NavinD81 (36), boomie (35)
Past News
Free-agent market for pass rushers continues to dwindle as NFL teams take care of their own
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 26
Source: Willie Snead is hoping to sign a longer deal with the Saints
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 27
Saints to tender ERFA Willie Snead; negotiations expected to continue into free agency
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 36
Saints should steal from Patriots' defense in free agency
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 43
Can Saints find 'must-have' edge rusher in thinned-out market?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 32
Forecast: Expect Saints to spend big in free agency; here's what they should do
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 35
Report: Patriots offered first-round pick for Saints' Brandin Cooks
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 355
Saints hire new offensive assistant coach Joe Brady
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 315
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:07 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0