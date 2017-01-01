Source: Willie Snead is hoping to sign a longer deal with the Saints



By Nick Underhill



Keeping Willie Snead around is a formality.



All the Saints have to do to retain the wide receiver, who is an exclusive rights free agent, is tender him a one-year offer for the league minimum. Once that happens he cannot negotiate with other teams.



Considering Snead has caught 141 passes for 1,879 yards over the last two seasons, there's no way New Orleans would let the deadline pass without taking care of that part of the process.



So, it is expected that New Orleans will handle that in the coming days, and the hope is that the two sides can continue having conversations about a longer deal, according to a source.



It could make sense for both sides to try and reach an agreement now if Snead is considered to be part of the long-term vision of the offense. By signing early, the Saints could get Snead at a discounted rate since players often have to give up some money for security.



And Snead, who entered the league as an undrafted player, would finally be signing his first big contract as an NFL player.



