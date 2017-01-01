|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
Free-agent market for pass rushers continues to dwindle as NFL teams take care of their own
Today, 06:29 PM
Free-agent market for pass rushers continues to dwindle as NFL teams take care of their own
By Joel A. Erickson
INDIANAPOLIS Next to the quarterback, the most valuable assets in the NFL are the men who put those passers on the ground.
And that's why the free-agent market for pass rushers seems to get thinner and thinner with each passing day, leaving edge-needy teams like the New Orleans Saints with precious few veteran options available.
Free agency essentially begins in earnest at 11 a.m. Tuesday, when the NFL's "legal tampering" window opens, allowing teams to begin negotiating with free agents two days before they can sign free agents when the new league year opens at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Premium pass rushers have changed hands in free agency before. Reggie White, one of the best defensive linemen of all time, chose Green Bay over a host of suitors in 1993. Bryce Paup picked Buffalo in 1995, Simeon Rice signed with Tampa Bay in 2001, Denver got DeMarcus Ware three years ago. Both Chicago and Green Bay made wise investments in Julius Peppers; Seattle made good signings in Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril...
Full Story - The Advocate.com
