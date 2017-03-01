|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 07:21 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,134
|
Saints CB Sterling Moore expected to test free-agent market: source
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Sterling Moore was one of the best acquisitions the New Orleans Saints made in 2016, but there's no guarantee he'll return for 2017.
Although Moore has expressed interest in re-signing with the Saints, he's expected to test his value on the free-agent market when the new league year begins Thursday at 3 p.m., according to a source.
Moore joined the Saints in September after injuries ravaged the team's cornerback group, and his 12 starts were the most of any player at the position. He also led the team with 13 passes defensed, caught two interceptions and made 56 tackles.
In January, Moore explained why he wanted to re-sign with New Orleans...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 237 members and 822 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
SAINTSFAN
, Allen Poe
, cpg
, clgatlin
, El Caliente
, billinms
, zknotts61
, VDK
, Whodatgamer
, TGleason
, ZXCV
, BobE
, Saint85
, WinTheGame
, NYSaint
, Roland19
, DJ1BigTymer
, 7thWardSaint
, SaintFanDave
, Krewe of Clyde's
, Saint Ace
, Coreyinthe504
, dtc
, roberthgrove
, theicebox
, Scott B
, nosaints213
, Remy Lebeau
, Booker
, mlewellyn
, Campin' Freak
, willkro
, krushing
, JPH
, Mac Man
, jaglosso
, Jekylz Hyde
, Saint-CJ
, champ76
, Cjjr72984
, sacalait59
, Saint Droopy
, mt15
, fx55
, jmalon3
, MSSaintfan
, Sabine
, BuffaloSaint
, DaAceDawg
, TenTwo
, eaglefreak
, BoroSaint
, WxM
, STEWDADDY34
, longtime lurker
, DA_MOSS
, whodatphil
, Gump
, datsaint4life
, stadanko
, bones
, notsaintkyle
, BroKV
, SmackDaddy
, kenchaisson
, Rksum
, gboudx
, scttybb
, flytronix225
, msl
, Sumdude34
, WhoDatRTR
, sonicVA
, Bartyboy
, thenewpac
, RaginSaint93
, AARPSaint
, RandyB
, isgwill
, Krodwhodat
, RKNSaint
, yomama
, saintbilly25
, Jumpman910
, Saintshizzle
, Saint Floyd
, BigSlick
, whodatman
, JLL
, MSBARBSAINTFAN
, CrazyWhoDat
, uvanate18
, Saintaholic
, DABOOT162
, IgorBrees
, superchuck500
, saintfan-n-alex
, Hustle
, t-boy
, ASaintFerLife
, Nolan
, JBSaint
, Steve in Colorado
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, Will Survive
, Rdanderson91
, whodatdds84
, Blessedog
, bigdog
, V Chip
, webster
, eazyeric23
, saintRRT
, mexicansaint
, talan
, PayOrPlay
, Andrus
, football
, CharlieDoggs
, mob504
, TJ66
, Semper
, Outbackjack
, Axehandle33
, eleazar
, RacerRyan15x
, prothwell
, Sarsippius
, Pensacola
, StudioSaint
, Dr. Doom
, guidomerkinsrules
, Swampy Saint
, rokn4jc
, J-Donk
, Charlie Brizzown
, BlueRaspberry
, duhonmark551
, SaintBiz
, Lustmord
, bleedblk&gld
, BHM
, GilFinnerty
, riffraff
, Venom Saint
, mbg
, nolaspe
, JackDiesel
, MSUSousaphone
, ALLNO
, JustaCoastie
, jagpack
, Infamous504
, Freaak
, Kid Dynomite
, DatSaintAddict
, Moon
, Tamerlane
, cwesleyc
, Section 302
, SaintsDoc
, efil4stnias
, jadebordelon26
, mandevillekevin
, AgentJRad
, JEFFRO
, iocane powder
, Sidney
, SimpTown
, Dmatt777
, Saintfan JS72
, ASB81689
, texasjefe
, Saints4ever
, thetownedrunkard
, stormin mormon
, th3myth
, Jedidoom
, Chuck53
, Saints fan
, St. William
, bino22_
, Blues_Forte
, nolamarc
, scuppa9
, Hotdog_Skin
, tlmsaints
, mleg1972
, The_Burning_Bush
, Saint Spud
, moe1967
, kajundandj
, Torgo
, SimpleSaint
, FLYGHT
, haxorize
, Alan12
, kchihuahua
, ccss
, KtoLV
, BeastinBush
, wnelson
, tampa saints fan
, Grandadmiral
, Slim K
, DzynRex3hunna
, JungleSaint
, Saints fan in VA
, Pacorini
, Alamo Saint
, mRex
, zingi3
, duckjr78
, noscajun
, VPCajun
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 PM.
|