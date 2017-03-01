home Steve Gleasons Website
Today, 07:21 PM  
Andrus
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,134
Saints CB Sterling Moore expected to test free-agent market: source


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Sterling Moore was one of the best acquisitions the New Orleans Saints made in 2016, but there's no guarantee he'll return for 2017.

Although Moore has expressed interest in re-signing with the Saints, he's expected to test his value on the free-agent market when the new league year begins Thursday at 3 p.m., according to a source.

Moore joined the Saints in September after injuries ravaged the team's cornerback group, and his 12 starts were the most of any player at the position. He also led the team with 13 passes defensed, caught two interceptions and made 56 tackles.

In January, Moore explained why he wanted to re-sign with New Orleans...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

