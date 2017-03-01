Saints met with three of top five cornerback 40-yard dash performers at NFL Combine



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Monday with a bang, as cornerbacks took center stage and showcased their speed in front of NFL teams.



Minnesota's Jalen Myrick posted a blistering 4.28 40-yard dash time, which ranked as the best among the position group; UCLA's Fabian Moreau ran a 4.35, which was second-best; and Central Florida's Shaquill Griffin ran the fourth-highest time at 4.38.



That means three of the top five 40-yard dash times were posted by cornerbacks the New Orleans Saints, a team looking to bolster the pass defense, are known to have met in a formal or informal setting at the Combine.



The 5-10, 200-pound Myrick, who said Sunday he had an informal interview with the Saints, foreshadowed his performance when asked what he wanted teams to remember about him...



Full Story - NOLA.com INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Monday with a bang, as cornerbacks took center stage and showcased their speed in front of NFL teams.Minnesota's Jalen Myrick posted a blistering 4.28 40-yard dash time, which ranked as the best among the position group; UCLA's Fabian Moreau ran a 4.35, which was second-best; and Central Florida's Shaquill Griffin ran the fourth-highest time at 4.38.That means three of the top five 40-yard dash times were posted by cornerbacks the New Orleans Saints, a team looking to bolster the pass defense, are known to have met in a formal or informal setting at the Combine.The 5-10, 200-pound Myrick, who said Sunday he had an informal interview with the Saints, foreshadowed his performance when asked what he wanted teams to remember about him...