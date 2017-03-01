home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 12:22 AM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,136
Saints met with three of top five cornerback 40-yard dash performers at NFL Combine


By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Monday with a bang, as cornerbacks took center stage and showcased their speed in front of NFL teams.

Minnesota's Jalen Myrick posted a blistering 4.28 40-yard dash time, which ranked as the best among the position group; UCLA's Fabian Moreau ran a 4.35, which was second-best; and Central Florida's Shaquill Griffin ran the fourth-highest time at 4.38.

That means three of the top five 40-yard dash times were posted by cornerbacks the New Orleans Saints, a team looking to bolster the pass defense, are known to have met in a formal or informal setting at the Combine.

The 5-10, 200-pound Myrick, who said Sunday he had an informal interview with the Saints, foreshadowed his performance when asked what he wanted teams to remember about him...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

