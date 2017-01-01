|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:03 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,146
|
Willie Snead staying with Saints; source: New Orleans tenders receiver a contract
By Nick Underhill
Willie Snead is sticking with the Saints.
New Orleans tendered the wide receiver a qualifying offer Tuesday morning, meaning that his rights will remain with the Saints for 2017 since he is an exclusive rights free agent.
Snead is not expected to sign the tender right away, in hopes of landing a longer deal with the team. The tender is worth $615,000 for one year.
Snead, 24, has spent two seasons on New Orleans' 53-man roster and has caught 206 passes for 1,879 and seven touchdowns.
He has grossly outplayed his minimum deal the last two seasons, and signing him to a long-term contract now would be a show of good faith for his performance....
Full Story - The Advocate.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 241 members and 884 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Pensacola
, livefromDC
, ALLNO
, staphory
, Allen Poe
, NOLa
, whodat79
, guillermo
, Whodatgamer
, NEBaghead
, Andrus
, cflwhodat
, AgnesT
, Hustle
, WVSAINT
, benjanine
, mg450
, billinms
, Venom Saint
, TCEd
, longtime lurker
, webster
, kdwwms
, SWAMP_THING
, meatman
, saintsfan6675
, Saint Ace
, The Bush Man
, c_prej
, fr3sh
, yomama
, Nemo
, reverse
, difrnt
, slaym
, TechDawg09
, Slim K
, ninth504
, Saint85
, zknotts61
, AARPSaint
, GilFinnerty
, lake_city_saint
, bryantlaw
, CanadianSaint
, Saint Spud
, roturn
, gregg2g
, Boiler Jim
, Silent Dave
, DABOOT162
, Dmatt777
, thiefinthenight
, crazybyrd87
, Jim in L.A.
, pbourg5968
, los226
, St.Fury
, saintmike23
, lajoe17
, JackDiesel
, jp028
, Scrooge Saint
, rokn4jc
, blackngoldmike
, coceaux
, Warriors26
, CTSaint
, cajnwillie
, MatthewV
, ATLSAINT
, John873
, TheBayouBullet
, Will Survive
, brandon8283
, honeybadger
, duhonmark551
, akshun
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Ryan
, paulo46
, fedminor
, Scott B
, nawlinsman77
, t-boy
, MSBARBSAINTFAN
, brianw37
, stooge
, slimdb18
, SaintsMama
, xardoz
, Roland19
, stlsaintdave
, xpuma20x
, Expatriate
, Analyze This
, Craig Walker
, gbmf
, Bayouboy
, BuffaloSaint
, bigmomma88
, JEFFRO
, Saint_Ward
, saintbilly25
, 2fya
, Swampy Saint
, RichB
, talan
, Saint Brian
, Ti Rider
, Swamprat
, jmoll
, jmalon3
, SatchmoT
, greatshow25
, Taker597
, Crawdaddys
, GeauxSaintz86
, CountWhoDat
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, Randy Jones
, mandevillekevin
, WhoDatRTR
, Beast
, TruSaint
, coldseat
, hankster2
, RaginSaint93
, BlacknGoldblood57
, Empty Pockets
, Mojomajik9
, Daddy Bam Bam
, CAVALIER
, Saint Snide
, elliven83
, Boudro
, saint64
, TJ66
, picnicwithfish
, sacalait59
, beezm
, Moon
, EndzoneSaint
, clgatlin
, mabuck
, mt15
, b_rent366
, shrike3000
, NOSn1SB41C
, par2143
, RiverRat
, champ76
, POINT-SHAVER
, Schilly
, oodank
, japan
, super_wolf
, gregh
, Louisibama
, Whodatinjoburg
, TheBushPusher
, showstopper
, kenchaisson
, St. Chris
, Freaak
, nbrbush5
, rootbeersoup
, YoungStunna
, Winter
, sthomas1124
, Galbreath34
, Bayareasaint
, Dean in L.A.
, Mudville Stomper
, Coreyinthe504
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, whodatscott
, skeetman
, Homer
, SAINTSFAN808
, kelsobob
, WxM
, RacerRyan15x
, Pop
, BobE
, Threads
, cooldaddychip
, SaintSproles
, crosswatt
, whodatdds84
, iambruce
, IceHot
, bmfyxpp
, Jedidoom
, whodatman
, Sardonios
, SL20A5
, SaintRebel
, RaginCajun83
, Merl
, Steve in Colorado
, abram
, SUGrad03
, saintsfan26
, scuppa9
, cwesleyc
, kennystillsfan
, SntReb
, Krodwhodat
, chatawaclan
, bbourque5
, Saint Droopy
, Shadeaux
, DCSaints_Fan
, soggymoss
, Torgo
, Saintshizzle
, brockmeaux
, cpg
, baarbogast
, VPCajun
, kajundandj
, treeduck
, Rdanderson91
, harschman
, Grandadmiral
, doctorj
, chad141fa
, who dat bo
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:46 PM.
|