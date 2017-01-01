Willie Snead staying with Saints; source: New Orleans tenders receiver a contract



By Nick Underhill



Willie Snead is sticking with the Saints.



New Orleans tendered the wide receiver a qualifying offer Tuesday morning, meaning that his rights will remain with the Saints for 2017 since he is an exclusive rights free agent.



Snead is not expected to sign the tender right away, in hopes of landing a longer deal with the team. The tender is worth $615,000 for one year.



Snead, 24, has spent two seasons on New Orleans' 53-man roster and has caught 206 passes for 1,879 and seven touchdowns.



He has grossly outplayed his minimum deal the last two seasons, and signing him to a long-term contract now would be a show of good faith for his performance....



