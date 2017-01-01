Saints interested in bringing back Michael Mauti



By Joel A. Erickson



The New Orleans Saints have interest in bringing back linebacker and special teams ace Michael Mauti, a source told The Advocate, but the move may not happen until later in the process.



Mauti, who the Saints claimed off of waivers from the Vikings two years ago, was the New Orleans special teams captain last season until he was forced to go on the non-football injury list due to surgery related to ulcerative colitis, a condition he's battled since college.



Used as a backup strong-side linebacker, Mauti made six tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in 58 defensive snaps last year, and in 2015, he made 28 tackles and two tackles-for-loss on defense in 175 snaps.



Mauti's also one of the team's best special teams assets. Known for blocking a punt for a touchdown against Atlanta shortly after he arrived in 2015, Mauti also has 12 tackles in two seasons on special teams....



