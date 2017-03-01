NFL open-negotiation period for pending free agents begins



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The NFL's annual open-negotiation period, sometimes referred to as "legal tampering," officially began Tuesday afternoon.



Teams around the league, such as the New Orleans Saints, can now contact and enter contract negotiations with the representatives of pending unrestricted free agents ahead of the league's new calendar year, which begins Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.



Any agreed upon deal, however, cannot be signed until free agency opens Thursday.



According to the NFLPA, the Saints have $27.4 million in available cap space.



The amount of available spending money places the Saints in good position to potentially make some moves during free agency ahead of the NFL Draft in late April.



