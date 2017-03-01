WR Brandon Coleman signs free-agent tender with Saints for 2017



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Brandon Coleman will be with the New Orleans Saints again in 2017.



The 6-foot-6 wide receiver signed his one-year tender as an exclusive rights free agent at some point in the offseason, according to NFL Players Association records. Coleman received a minimum salary of $615,000.



NFL teams have until the start of the new league year, 3 p.m. Thursday, to tender their exclusive rights free agents, and the Saints have already done so with Coleman and Willie Snead, though Snead hasn't signed his yet as he hopes for a longer deal.



Despite moving down the depth chart with the arrival of Michael Thomas, Coleman was a key player in the Saints offense in 2016, particularly as a blocker in the run game. He had 26 catches for 281 yards with three touchdowns, but Coleman and Snead were the receivers coaches trusted most to block...



