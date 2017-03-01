Saints express interest in offensive lineman D.J. Fluker: source



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints have expressed interest in potentially signing offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, according to a source familiar with the situation.



Josina Anderson of ESPN first reported the news.



According to Anderson, other teams potentially interested in Fluker include the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.



Fluker, whom the Los Angeles Chargers released Tuesday morning in an apparent salary-cap saving move, has versatility to play tackle and guard.



The 6-5, 339-pound Fluker, who was set to earn a base salary of $8.82 million in 2017, appeared and started in 59 games with the Chargers over the past four seasons...



Full Story - NOLA.com The New Orleans Saints have expressed interest in potentially signing offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, according to a source familiar with the situation.Josina Anderson of ESPN first reported the news.According to Anderson, other teams potentially interested in Fluker include the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.Fluker, whom the Los Angeles Chargers released Tuesday morning in an apparent salary-cap saving move, has versatility to play tackle and guard.The 6-5, 339-pound Fluker, who was set to earn a base salary of $8.82 million in 2017, appeared and started in 59 games with the Chargers over the past four seasons...