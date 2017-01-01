Today, 08:27 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,146 Saints keep rights to Willie Snead with qualifying offer



Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints made their easiest and most obvious move of the offseason Tuesday. They offered a one-year, $615,000 contract to receiver Willie Snead to maintain their rights to him as an exclusive rights free agent, according to a source.



Snead wont sign the offer immediately, however, as he hopes to work out a more lucrative long-term deal with the Saints this offseason. Either way, hes not going anywhere else.



Snead, 24, wont become a restricted free agent until next year since he only has two years of service time. So all the Saints had to do to maintain his rights was offer a one-year deal worth the league minimum for a third-year player. They also made the same one-year, $615,000 offer to ERFA receiver Brandon Coleman earlier this offseason, and Coleman has already signed the deal.



Snead has been one of the best bargains in the NFL during the last two years after beginning his career as an undrafted rookie in 2014, then getting cut by both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. The Saints added him to their practice squad late that season. Then, he exploded in 2015 and 2016 with a combined 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns...



