|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:29 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,146
|
The economics of trading a first-round pick for Brandin Cooks
By David Murphy - Columnist
Knowing then what you know now, which of these players would you have traded for Brandin Cooks when they were his age: Earl Thomas, Robert Quinn, Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Brockers, Star Lotulelei?
What if, in addition to trading the player, you also had to pay a tax of $4 million per year that would count against the salary cap?
Trading the No. 14 pick for Brandin Cooks might not sound as attractive if you look at it in that light. At least, if you look carefully.
In the last eight drafts, trading the No. 14 pick in the draft would have meant trading away an excellent chance at landing a solid starter, and an even or better-than-even chance at landing an All-Pro...
Full Story - Philly.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 240 members and 881 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Pensacola
, livefromDC
, ALLNO
, staphory
, Allen Poe
, NOLa
, whodat79
, guillermo
, Whodatgamer
, NEBaghead
, Andrus
, cflwhodat
, AgnesT
, Hustle
, WVSAINT
, benjanine
, mg450
, billinms
, Venom Saint
, TCEd
, longtime lurker
, webster
, kdwwms
, SWAMP_THING
, meatman
, saintsfan6675
, Saint Ace
, The Bush Man
, c_prej
, fr3sh
, yomama
, Nemo
, reverse
, difrnt
, slaym
, TechDawg09
, Slim K
, ninth504
, Saint85
, zknotts61
, AARPSaint
, GilFinnerty
, lake_city_saint
, bryantlaw
, CanadianSaint
, Saint Spud
, roturn
, gregg2g
, Boiler Jim
, Silent Dave
, DABOOT162
, Dmatt777
, thiefinthenight
, crazybyrd87
, Jim in L.A.
, pbourg5968
, los226
, St.Fury
, saintmike23
, lajoe17
, JackDiesel
, jp028
, Scrooge Saint
, rokn4jc
, blackngoldmike
, coceaux
, Warriors26
, CTSaint
, cajnwillie
, MatthewV
, ATLSAINT
, John873
, TheBayouBullet
, Will Survive
, brandon8283
, honeybadger
, duhonmark551
, akshun
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Ryan
, paulo46
, fedminor
, Scott B
, nawlinsman77
, t-boy
, brianw37
, stooge
, slimdb18
, SaintsMama
, xardoz
, Roland19
, stlsaintdave
, xpuma20x
, Expatriate
, Analyze This
, Craig Walker
, gbmf
, Bayouboy
, BuffaloSaint
, bigmomma88
, JEFFRO
, Saint_Ward
, saintbilly25
, 2fya
, Swampy Saint
, RichB
, talan
, Saint Brian
, Ti Rider
, Swamprat
, jmoll
, jmalon3
, SatchmoT
, greatshow25
, Taker597
, Crawdaddys
, GeauxSaintz86
, CountWhoDat
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, Randy Jones
, mandevillekevin
, WhoDatRTR
, Beast
, TruSaint
, coldseat
, hankster2
, RaginSaint93
, BlacknGoldblood57
, Empty Pockets
, Mojomajik9
, Daddy Bam Bam
, CAVALIER
, Saint Snide
, elliven83
, Boudro
, saint64
, TJ66
, picnicwithfish
, sacalait59
, beezm
, Moon
, EndzoneSaint
, clgatlin
, mabuck
, mt15
, b_rent366
, shrike3000
, NOSn1SB41C
, par2143
, RiverRat
, champ76
, POINT-SHAVER
, Schilly
, oodank
, japan
, super_wolf
, gregh
, Louisibama
, Whodatinjoburg
, TheBushPusher
, showstopper
, kenchaisson
, St. Chris
, Freaak
, nbrbush5
, rootbeersoup
, YoungStunna
, Winter
, sthomas1124
, Galbreath34
, Bayareasaint
, Dean in L.A.
, Mudville Stomper
, Coreyinthe504
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, whodatscott
, skeetman
, Homer
, SAINTSFAN808
, kelsobob
, WxM
, RacerRyan15x
, Pop
, BobE
, Threads
, cooldaddychip
, SaintSproles
, crosswatt
, whodatdds84
, iambruce
, IceHot
, bmfyxpp
, Jedidoom
, whodatman
, Sardonios
, SL20A5
, SaintRebel
, RaginCajun83
, Merl
, Steve in Colorado
, abram
, SUGrad03
, saintsfan26
, scuppa9
, cwesleyc
, kennystillsfan
, SntReb
, Krodwhodat
, chatawaclan
, bbourque5
, Saint Droopy
, Shadeaux
, DCSaints_Fan
, soggymoss
, Torgo
, Saintshizzle
, brockmeaux
, cpg
, baarbogast
, VPCajun
, kajundandj
, treeduck
, Rdanderson91
, harschman
, Grandadmiral
, doctorj
, chad141fa
, who dat bo
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:46 PM.
|