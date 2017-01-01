The economics of trading a first-round pick for Brandin Cooks



By David Murphy - Columnist



Knowing then what you know now, which of these players would you have traded for Brandin Cooks when they were his age: Earl Thomas, Robert Quinn, Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Brockers, Star Lotulelei?



What if, in addition to trading the player, you also had to pay a tax of $4 million per year that would count against the salary cap?



Trading the No. 14 pick for Brandin Cooks might not sound as attractive if you look at it in that light. At least, if you look carefully.



In the last eight drafts, trading the No. 14 pick in the draft would have meant trading away an excellent chance at landing a solid starter, and an even or better-than-even chance at landing an All-Pro...



