Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye top Larry Holder's Saints defensive free-agent wish list



By Larry Holder | Times Picayune



Free agency might seem like Christmas for the New Orleans Saints.



Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton and Co. actually will carry a significant amount of money into the league’s annual spending frenzy with $27.4 million in salary cap space, according to the NFLPA.



They didn’t have to restructure contracts to make it happen. They didn’t need to make mass cuts like in years past either. The Saints can spend money freely.



The Saints could really afford to make a couple of splashes if they want to when free agency opens Thursday at 3 p.m. Open negotiations with free agents from other teams (or the widely used term “legal tampering”) begins Tuesday at 11 a.m.



Defense will undoubtedly be the Saints’ focus this offseason. Defensive tackle Nick Fairley may be the only player the Saints will have to spend significant cash for from the free agents off their 2016 roster.



Yet the Saints also have to address some offensive needs in free agency, specifically at guard.



Here’s a glimpse at my free-agent wish list for the Saints on defense:...



Full Story - NOLA.com Free agency might seem like Christmas for the New Orleans Saints.Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton and Co. actually will carry a significant amount of money into the league’s annual spending frenzy with $27.4 million in salary cap space, according to the NFLPA.They didn’t have to restructure contracts to make it happen. They didn’t need to make mass cuts like in years past either. The Saints can spend money freely.The Saints could really afford to make a couple of splashes if they want to when free agency opens Thursday at 3 p.m. Open negotiations with free agents from other teams (or the widely used term “legal tampering”) begins Tuesday at 11 a.m.Defense will undoubtedly be the Saints’ focus this offseason. Defensive tackle Nick Fairley may be the only player the Saints will have to spend significant cash for from the free agents off their 2016 roster.Yet the Saints also have to address some offensive needs in free agency, specifically at guard.Here’s a glimpse at my free-agent wish list for the Saints on defense:...