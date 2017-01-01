|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints rush to get better on defense in free agency
By Brian Allee-Walsh
NEW ORLEANS I have to take New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton at his word when he says upgrading the pass rush is his teams top priority this offseason.
That said, theres more than one way to skin a cat when 2016 contracts expire at 2:59.59 p.m. Thursday and new clubs can strike deals with a prospective unrestricted free agents when free agency officially commences at 3 p.m.
The stuck-in-a-7-9-rut Saints could acquire an edge-rushing defensive end in free agency to complement DE Cameron Jordan. Or sign a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end in the mold of Atlantas Vic Beasley, who led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 16. Or, they could go in an entirely different direction and hire a marquee cornerback with shutdown skills.
Any or all would upgrade a seriously challenged Saints pass defense.
The 2016 defensive numbers speak volumes.
Consider their final defensive rankings based on the 32-team league: ...
Full Story - Sun Herald
