New Orleans Saints rush to get better on defense in free agency



By Brian Allee-Walsh



NEW ORLEANS I have to take New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton at his word when he says upgrading the pass rush is his teams top priority this offseason.



That said, theres more than one way to skin a cat when 2016 contracts expire at 2:59.59 p.m. Thursday and new clubs can strike deals with a prospective unrestricted free agents when free agency officially commences at 3 p.m.



The stuck-in-a-7-9-rut Saints could acquire an edge-rushing defensive end in free agency to complement DE Cameron Jordan. Or sign a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end in the mold of Atlantas Vic Beasley, who led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 16. Or, they could go in an entirely different direction and hire a marquee cornerback with shutdown skills.



Any or all would upgrade a seriously challenged Saints pass defense.



The 2016 defensive numbers speak volumes.



Consider their final defensive rankings based on the 32-team league: ...



