Saints sign Chris Banjo to a two-year deal: report



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints have a piece of their special teams unit returning.



The Saints signed safety Chris Banjo to a two-year deal, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



Banjo, who was a restricted free agent, originally joined the Saints on Nov. 14 after signing a one-year deal.



While Banjo appeared in seven games, he did not record a defensive snap. Banjo, however, logged 120 special teams snaps and recorded five tackles...



