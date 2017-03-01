|
Today, 05:38 AM
Saints sign Chris Banjo to a two-year deal: report
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints have a piece of their special teams unit returning.
The Saints signed safety Chris Banjo to a two-year deal, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Banjo, who was a restricted free agent, originally joined the Saints on Nov. 14 after signing a one-year deal.
While Banjo appeared in seven games, he did not record a defensive snap. Banjo, however, logged 120 special teams snaps and recorded five tackles...
Full Story - NOLA.com
