Old Today, 05:38 AM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,150
Saints sign Chris Banjo to a two-year deal: report


By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

The New Orleans Saints have a piece of their special teams unit returning.

The Saints signed safety Chris Banjo to a two-year deal, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Banjo, who was a restricted free agent, originally joined the Saints on Nov. 14 after signing a one-year deal.

While Banjo appeared in seven games, he did not record a defensive snap. Banjo, however, logged 120 special teams snaps and recorded five tackles...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

