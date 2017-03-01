New Orleans Saints hire Michael Hodges as defensive assistant



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints made another addition to their defensive coaching staff recently.



Michael Hodges, who spent the past three years working at Eastern Illinois, has joined the team as a defensive assistant. The expectation is he'll help with the team's linebackers alongside Mike Nolan.



CoachingSearch.com first reported the news Wednesday morning, but Hodges was with the team at the combine in Indianapolis and lists the Saints on his Twitter bio...



