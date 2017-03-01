home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 05:49 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,152
New Orleans Saints hire Michael Hodges as defensive assistant


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

The New Orleans Saints made another addition to their defensive coaching staff recently.

Michael Hodges, who spent the past three years working at Eastern Illinois, has joined the team as a defensive assistant. The expectation is he'll help with the team's linebackers alongside Mike Nolan.

CoachingSearch.com first reported the news Wednesday morning, but Hodges was with the team at the combine in Indianapolis and lists the Saints on his Twitter bio...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

