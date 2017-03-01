|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 05:49 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,152
|
New Orleans Saints hire Michael Hodges as defensive assistant
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints made another addition to their defensive coaching staff recently.
Michael Hodges, who spent the past three years working at Eastern Illinois, has joined the team as a defensive assistant. The expectation is he'll help with the team's linebackers alongside Mike Nolan.
CoachingSearch.com first reported the news Wednesday morning, but Hodges was with the team at the combine in Indianapolis and lists the Saints on his Twitter bio...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 271 members and 881 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
SuJaguar00
, St.Fury
, SWJJ
, matheusqs
, amused
, Va Saints Fan
, the-commish
, fx55
, CivKingRWR
, dvdman
, mcgarry3
, Usmfan84
, BuffaloSaint
, billinms
, AlabamaSaint
, VoodooChild85
, WestCoastAvenger
, Crawdaddie777
, Allen Poe
, DerrickB
, real
, Axehandle33
, Rksum
, ken28
, redjem25
, JeffG20
, SaintKW
, El Caliente
, ALLNO
, SWAMP_THING
, monster57
, Rugruk
, Nickolai182
, blasian
, xardoz
, soggymoss
, livefromDC
, Bartyboy
, StudioSaint
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, DeuceMcAllisterFan
, HammerSaints
, ATX SAINT
, longtime lurker
, saintmdterps
, rlpmd
, whodat25
, BoroSaint
, EndzoneSaint
, The Mongoose
, lvsaintsfan
, ExVASaint
, SaintsMama
, BoNcHiE
, t_rav_82
, kenchaisson
, huntdudejhp
, iocane powder
, crazybyrd87
, socbe7
, Whodatcolston
, Poison
, Saint Greg
, tbuck
, coldseat
, Rugger
, Saintster
, daybreaker
, champ76
, SaintsDrunkard
, Boiler Jim
, jeffoxiam
, MV2
, NEBaghead
, mit98
, saints66
, Saints318
, 81Saint
, johnnyrockets42
, patronius
, slimdb18
, Alan12
, gumbotron
, rhemstad24
, peff
, sportsaint
, Saint Spud
, StWill
, SuperQuincy
, yuyi64
, c_prej
, greatshow25
, southpaw70
, FaithHope&Bum
, breesgirl
, Optimistic Ozzy
, saint64
, daninmn
, SaintsW1n
, MichaelKlump
, Uk Saint
, oddball
, schuetter
, WCoastSaintsFan
, Taurus
, cpg
, jdpower13
, SaintBudMan
, bigdaddysaints
, eizenbizen
, saint_drago
, Metallyca
, Saint Ace
, whodatman
, 2cmorgan
, Kingston
, St. Widge
, staphory
, Darkhorse985
, Nolan
, Andrus
, Steve in Colorado
, NolaFord
, damajret
, Swampy Saint
, glock
, Born_A_Saint
, capt. bloodlog
, Nutria
, saintsfan1029
, BlueRaspberry
, Le_Moyne
, awill_27
, saintsfan777
, kdwwms
, thefifthwall
, jarmstr00
, rsmith2783
, Hey BAY BAY!!!
, J-Donk
, SweSaint
, firecouch
, d3vanj
, MarCowMar
, fr3sh
, JEFFRO
, RiverRat
, fedminor
, lake_city_saint
, DSnfla
, Coreyinthe504
, kennydfresh
, isgwill
, kajundandj
, CanadianSaint
, nonnc
, St.Fabulous
, BigSlick
, NOLAaustin
, cdexterg
, TimmyT
, Tamerlane
, Homer
, Big PK
, oysters
, WinAnother
, ZXCV
, Mikezzz
, bigjoe307
, wesleyTX13
, yungdemo
, SUGrad03
, showstopper
, Saint Jack
, the_mc
, Swamprat
, ASB81689
, English
, whodatphil
, saint hdawg
, Dr. Doom
, fleurdegal
, phart28
, 2009ring
, hjwash
, willkro
, Hustle
, NYSaint
, sfbaysaint
, gpupil
, greg8710
, VPCajun
, GilFinnerty
, St. PJ
, zknotts61
, Sun Wukong
, JackDiesel
, saints-itis
, hcm228
, sm504
, saints5193
, Geaxsaints
, natedog
, jadebordelon26
, ANKOMA33
, WhoDatRTR
, jaka716
, stb629
, saintsdash
, WwSd
, Nolaroc
, ultimatesaintsfan
, nolamarc
, stadanko
, LetsGetWaffles
, nolafan33
, pbourg5968
, iamsaved
, Sidney
, Swimmer
, crosswatt
, Brennan77
, ThiSaint
, chrisusm
, D-Mac26
, saints4life25
, jeromed1936
, BlacknGoldblood57
, since67
, dutar76
, BobE
, simeon58
, Suavecito8
, LaPlace DCL
, skydancer
, HogsNSaints
, IgorBrees
, baarbogast
, jmalon3
, Live4theSaints
, MississippiSaint
, Sardonios
, saintingeorgia
, Galbreath34
, DaveXA
, Crusader Saint
, Euphonetiks
, AgnesT
, baron8
, cash1234
, flipp812
, Professor504
, AgentJRad
, theicebox
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:51 PM.
|