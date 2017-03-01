Saints bring back safety Shiloh Keo on one-year deal: source



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



For a second straight day, a key contributor on special teams returns to the New Orleans Saints.



The Saints signed safety Shiloh Keo to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum, according to a source familiar with the transaction.



The 5-11, 208-pound Keo joined the Saints on Nov. 9 on a one-year deal and appeared in seven games. While he did not record a defensive snap, Keo became a core special teams contributor and logged 130 snaps.



Keo, 29, was with the Denver Broncos for three games in 2016 before joining the Saints...



Full Story - NOLA.com For a second straight day, a key contributor on special teams returns to the New Orleans Saints.The Saints signed safety Shiloh Keo to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum, according to a source familiar with the transaction.The 5-11, 208-pound Keo joined the Saints on Nov. 9 on a one-year deal and appeared in seven games. While he did not record a defensive snap, Keo became a core special teams contributor and logged 130 snaps.Keo, 29, was with the Denver Broncos for three games in 2016 before joining the Saints...