Old Today, 05:50 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,162
Saints bring back safety Shiloh Keo on one-year deal: source


By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

For a second straight day, a key contributor on special teams returns to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints signed safety Shiloh Keo to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

The 5-11, 208-pound Keo joined the Saints on Nov. 9 on a one-year deal and appeared in seven games. While he did not record a defensive snap, Keo became a core special teams contributor and logged 130 snaps.

Keo, 29, was with the Denver Broncos for three games in 2016 before joining the Saints...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

