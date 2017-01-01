Underhill: Free agency primer: A look at some players the Saints might look to target



By Nick Underhill



The Saints should have some money to spend this week on free agents.



The market hasn’t shaped as hoped, with many of the top edge rushers taken off the board by their previous teams, but there are still a handful of players the team could target to help upgrade positions of need.



Going into things, New Orleans has about $26 million to spend. Additional funds will come once safety Jairus Byrd is officially released. Even with some other teams holding inordinate amounts of cap space, the Saints should be players in free agency.



The key, of course, is finding the right ways to spend the money. After missing on some big-name free agents in recent years, the organization needs to be careful to spend money the right way this year.



Here’s a look at a few guys who could be of interest of the team:



OG Kevin Zeitler



He’s probably going to cost a lot of money, but Zeitler is going to go somewhere and make an offensive line much better. The Saints need help here, and Zeitler is the best talent on the market....



