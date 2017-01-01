Saints Adamant it Will Take a Great Deal to Trade Cooks. Whats a Great Deal?



By John Hendrix



As a source close to the Canal Street Chronicle informed Editor John Hendrix today, the Saints turned down an offer that would have brought the Tennessee Titans 18th pick in the 1st round of the NFL draft to the Big Easy in exchange for WR Brandin Cooks.



While this move has shocked many fans around the NFL, if youre New Orleans it makes sense. Both Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis have been on record as saying in recent weeks that it would take a pretty significant deal to send Cooks anywhere. While the 18th pick in the draft is a good deal it doesnt qualify as great.



To determine what is great, we have to determine his value. If we use the 18th pick as a point of reference it is worth 900 points according to the Draft Trade Chart. Cooks was selected in 2014 with the 20th pick in the 1st round, but it also cost the Saints their 3rd round pick which was the 91st selection to trade from the 27th spot to the 2th. Together, those picks equal out to 986 points...



