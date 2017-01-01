|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 05:56 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,162
|
Saints Adamant it Will Take a Great Deal to Trade Cooks. Whats a Great Deal?
By John Hendrix
As a source close to the Canal Street Chronicle informed Editor John Hendrix today, the Saints turned down an offer that would have brought the Tennessee Titans 18th pick in the 1st round of the NFL draft to the Big Easy in exchange for WR Brandin Cooks.
While this move has shocked many fans around the NFL, if youre New Orleans it makes sense. Both Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis have been on record as saying in recent weeks that it would take a pretty significant deal to send Cooks anywhere. While the 18th pick in the draft is a good deal it doesnt qualify as great.
To determine what is great, we have to determine his value. If we use the 18th pick as a point of reference it is worth 900 points according to the Draft Trade Chart. Cooks was selected in 2014 with the 20th pick in the 1st round, but it also cost the Saints their 3rd round pick which was the 91st selection to trade from the 27th spot to the 2th. Together, those picks equal out to 986 points...
Full Story - Canal Street Chronicles
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 242 members and 849 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
kewinn89
, Saints addic
, ltronrx
, Shiner27
, B-rad
, coldseat
, Eman5805
, jadebordelon26
, Cerebrad
, crosswatt
, xotherm
, DeuceDeuce26
, soupcan dan
, Saintfan4life
, polo_haynes
, FlaSaintsFan9
, DaFranchise
, JackDiesel
, MG3n2K5
, Duo
, lajoe17
, wilt
, 2to87alltheway
, Saint Brian
, kelsobob
, cdogg
, SASaintsFan
, duckjr78
, superlaser
, J-Donk
, los226
, ceds77
, NOLa
, AshintMC
, seagull
, sss
, football
, Bush Time in NO
, swampdawg1969
, Krodwhodat
, mlewellyn
, Nolaroc
, nextyear
, kenchaisson
, NorfolkedSaint
, bigdub81
, O MAN
, Saintster
, 4-ever saint
, rickyjones
, Brennan77
, JPH
, gmanofla
, cpg
, Shoe.
, fr3sh
, ASaintFerLife
, Boiler Jim
, NSFW
, Whodatgamer
, crobin2470
, Jackbreezy
, iamsaved
, Jekylz Hyde
, Rugger
, ZXCV
, Jim in L.A.
, jmalon3
, Cougar 1
, Breesusdat
, Swimmer
, saintsfan342000
, Merl
, salford79
, Jason
, SaintsW1n
, who dat bo
, soggymoss
, brandon8283
, nosaint
, Jubilee Dunbar
, SntReb
, wesleyTX13
, crazybyrd87
, harrty
, Talon Jade
, Brock Compeaux
, tailback
, th3myth
, The Bush Man
, TurboWhoDat
, TGleason
, jlroby69
, slimdb18
, bbourque5
, The Saint
, mulletslinger
, sacked4loss
, Swamprat
, St.Fury
, Gumbo's Dad
, whodatman
, triumph
, Andrus
, SaintsMan209
, LetsGetWaffles
, xardoz
, mt15
, Dellis
, Saviorbrees
, Thedane
, chrisusm
, Gumerk
, Tamerlane
, BoroSaint
, paulo46
, sfbaysaint
, Seve
, Allen Poe
, Nickolai182
, kennystillsfan
, Saint Droopy
, Rdanderson91
, st. dave
, ChrisMcD35
, Newbian Princess
, Saint Spud
, Saint85
, jarabie
, NYSaint
, Nolan
, GeauxWhoDats
, sportsaint
, gbpb56
, daBaconsaint
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, skeetman
, v3kt0r
, nolaspe
, thefifthwall
, SanFranSaintsFan
, huntdudejhp
, RiverRat
, bouxdag
, Saints 318
, HJBandME
, lurkerTim
, skydancer
, jimrip
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, Saintslfc13
, WhoDatRTR
, CalgaryJay
, RenoSaint
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, Bill
, Galbreath34
, xpuma20x
, Marsaint
, saints66
, Booker
, nowhiners
, saints-itis
, schuetter
, B-Train
, bino22_
, oodank
, BoNcHiE
, FLASH
, natedog
, Brother
, Pensacola
, guidomerkinsrules
, dr61258
, Hotdog_Skin
, billinms
, hessmersaint
, RaginSaint93
, Winsett
, nola_dane
, Steve in Colorado
, saintsincebirth
, Saintshizzle
, Campin' Freak
, ALLNO
, Saint_Ward
, BlueRaspberry
, ultimatesaintsfan
, t_rav_82
, cburley
, iChill
, c_prej
, SL20A5
, Bobaganoosh
, smokey29
, bigmomma88
, tampa saints fan
, SuperQuincy
, Maxp
, Mr. Blue Sky
, PayOrPlay
, Hopeful
, Skrill
, jessy
, Chopzley
, baron8
, baarbogast
, red
, ccss
, mclj1220
, chad141fa
, milk520
, brungart
, Sardonios
, stadanko
, Renegade Saint
, faceman
, CoachKen
, dude24
, Sayo
, BobE
, LafourcheSaint
, cash1234
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:22 PM.
|