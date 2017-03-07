Today, 06:00 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,162 Film Study: A.J. Bouye Could Be Answer For Saints



By Ty Anania



The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a cornerback. And A.J. Bouye is at the top of the CB free agent pecking order.



The New Orleans Saints would be much improved if they could add a player of his caliber. The question here is price.



A.J. Bouye, an undrafted signee with the Texans in 2013, spent the first three years of his career on the bench. He had a strong 2014 campaign but never became a full-time starter until 2016. But 2016 saw him emerge as a true CB1.



Bouye can do it all. So much jumps out with his tape, but nothing so much as his quickness and fluidity. He diagnoses routes very well and has excellent straight-line speed to stick with deep balls. But his hips are elite and his recovery time when he gets beat—it happens to everyone—is phenomenal. He’s most comfortable in man coverage, but has solid technique in zone and is willing and effective in run support.

Man Coverage



I’m still trying to figure out whether Dennis Allen prefers man or zone defenders. It depends greatly on the situation and roster composition. If anything, he likes versatile players that can hold their own in both schemes...



News Jump:

New Orleans Saints News