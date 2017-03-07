|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 06:00 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,162
|
Film Study: A.J. Bouye Could Be Answer For Saints
By Ty Anania
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a cornerback. And A.J. Bouye is at the top of the CB free agent pecking order.
The New Orleans Saints would be much improved if they could add a player of his caliber. The question here is price.
A.J. Bouye, an undrafted signee with the Texans in 2013, spent the first three years of his career on the bench. He had a strong 2014 campaign but never became a full-time starter until 2016. But 2016 saw him emerge as a true CB1.
Bouye can do it all. So much jumps out with his tape, but nothing so much as his quickness and fluidity. He diagnoses routes very well and has excellent straight-line speed to stick with deep balls. But his hips are elite and his recovery time when he gets beat—it happens to everyone—is phenomenal. He’s most comfortable in man coverage, but has solid technique in zone and is willing and effective in run support.
Man Coverage
I’m still trying to figure out whether Dennis Allen prefers man or zone defenders. It depends greatly on the situation and roster composition. If anything, he likes versatile players that can hold their own in both schemes...
Full Story - WhoDatDish
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 243 members and 856 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
kewinn89
, Saints addic
, ltronrx
, Shiner27
, B-rad
, coldseat
, Eman5805
, jadebordelon26
, Cerebrad
, crosswatt
, xotherm
, DeuceDeuce26
, soupcan dan
, Saintfan4life
, polo_haynes
, FlaSaintsFan9
, DaFranchise
, JackDiesel
, MG3n2K5
, Duo
, lajoe17
, wilt
, 2to87alltheway
, Saint Brian
, kelsobob
, cdogg
, SASaintsFan
, duckjr78
, superlaser
, J-Donk
, los226
, ceds77
, NOLa
, AshintMC
, seagull
, sss
, football
, Bush Time in NO
, swampdawg1969
, Krodwhodat
, mlewellyn
, Nolaroc
, nextyear
, kenchaisson
, NorfolkedSaint
, bigdub81
, O MAN
, Saintster
, 4-ever saint
, rickyjones
, Brennan77
, JPH
, gmanofla
, cpg
, Shoe.
, fr3sh
, ASaintFerLife
, Boiler Jim
, NSFW
, Whodatgamer
, crobin2470
, Jackbreezy
, iamsaved
, Jekylz Hyde
, El Caliente
, Rugger
, WhoDatRTR
, Mainesaint
, ZXCV
, Jim in L.A.
, jmalon3
, Cougar 1
, Breesusdat
, Swimmer
, saintsfan342000
, Merl
, salford79
, Jason
, SaintsW1n
, who dat bo
, soggymoss
, brandon8283
, nosaint
, Jubilee Dunbar
, SntReb
, wesleyTX13
, crazybyrd87
, harrty
, Talon Jade
, Brock Compeaux
, tailback
, th3myth
, The Bush Man
, TurboWhoDat
, AgnesT
, TGleason
, jlroby69
, slimdb18
, bbourque5
, The Saint
, mulletslinger
, sacked4loss
, Swamprat
, St.Fury
, Gumbo's Dad
, whodatman
, triumph
, Andrus
, SaintsMan209
, LetsGetWaffles
, xardoz
, mt15
, Dellis
, Saviorbrees
, Gumerk
, Tamerlane
, BoroSaint
, paulo46
, sfbaysaint
, Seve
, Allen Poe
, Nickolai182
, kennystillsfan
, Saint Droopy
, Rdanderson91
, st. dave
, ChrisMcD35
, Newbian Princess
, Saint Spud
, Saint85
, jarabie
, NYSaint
, Nolan
, GeauxWhoDats
, sportsaint
, gbpb56
, daBaconsaint
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, skeetman
, v3kt0r
, nolaspe
, thefifthwall
, SanFranSaintsFan
, huntdudejhp
, RiverRat
, bouxdag
, Saints 318
, HJBandME
, lurkerTim
, skydancer
, jimrip
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, Saintslfc13
, CalgaryJay
, RenoSaint
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, Bill
, Galbreath34
, xpuma20x
, Marsaint
, saints66
, Booker
, nowhiners
, saints-itis
, schuetter
, B-Train
, bino22_
, oodank
, BoNcHiE
, FLASH
, natedog
, Brother
, Pensacola
, guidomerkinsrules
, dr61258
, Hotdog_Skin
, billinms
, hessmersaint
, RaginSaint93
, Winsett
, nola_dane
, Steve in Colorado
, saintsincebirth
, Saintshizzle
, Campin' Freak
, ALLNO
, Saint_Ward
, BlueRaspberry
, ultimatesaintsfan
, t_rav_82
, cburley
, iChill
, c_prej
, SL20A5
, Bobaganoosh
, smokey29
, bigmomma88
, tampa saints fan
, SuperQuincy
, Maxp
, Mr. Blue Sky
, PayOrPlay
, Hopeful
, Skrill
, jessy
, Chopzley
, baron8
, baarbogast
, red
, ccss
, mclj1220
, chad141fa
, milk520
, brungart
, Sardonios
, stadanko
, Renegade Saint
, faceman
, CoachKen
, dude24
, Sayo
, BobE
, LafourcheSaint
, cash1234
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:22 PM.
|