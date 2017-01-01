|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 06:14 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,162
|
Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors: Eagles still in the mix for Saints wide receiver
By Brandon Lee Gowton
Its been a bit since weve heard something on the Brandin Cooks trade rumors front, so heres a slight update from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
A few days ago, the Titans were reportedly in the lead to get Cooks. But it apepars the Eagles are still in the mix.
Do the Eagles have anything the Saints want? Philadelphia does own eight picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. But the Titans potentially have even more to offer since they own two first-round selections along with two third-round picks.
How about someone to affect quarterbacks? The phrasing on that is interesting. One would assume it means a defensive end, but that doesnt necessarily have to be the case. Take Mychal Kendricks, for example. Hes a linebacker but one of his best skills is rushing the passer. The Eagles are reportedly going to trade Kendricks this offseason so this also fits Philadelphias plans nicely...
Full Story - bleedinggreennation.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 244 members and 857 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
kewinn89
, Saints addic
, ltronrx
, Shiner27
, B-rad
, coldseat
, Eman5805
, jadebordelon26
, Cerebrad
, crosswatt
, xotherm
, DeuceDeuce26
, soupcan dan
, Saintfan4life
, polo_haynes
, FlaSaintsFan9
, DaFranchise
, JackDiesel
, MG3n2K5
, Duo
, lajoe17
, wilt
, 2to87alltheway
, Saint Brian
, kelsobob
, cdogg
, SASaintsFan
, duckjr78
, superlaser
, J-Donk
, los226
, ceds77
, NOLa
, AshintMC
, seagull
, sss
, football
, Bush Time in NO
, swampdawg1969
, Krodwhodat
, mlewellyn
, Nolaroc
, nextyear
, kenchaisson
, NorfolkedSaint
, bigdub81
, O MAN
, Saintster
, 4-ever saint
, rickyjones
, Brennan77
, JPH
, gmanofla
, cpg
, Shoe.
, fr3sh
, ASaintFerLife
, Boiler Jim
, NSFW
, Whodatgamer
, crobin2470
, Jackbreezy
, iamsaved
, Jekylz Hyde
, El Caliente
, Rugger
, WhoDatRTR
, Mainesaint
, ZXCV
, Jim in L.A.
, jmalon3
, Cougar 1
, Breesusdat
, Swimmer
, saintsfan342000
, Merl
, salford79
, Jason
, SaintsW1n
, who dat bo
, soggymoss
, brandon8283
, nosaint
, Jubilee Dunbar
, SntReb
, wesleyTX13
, crazybyrd87
, harrty
, Talon Jade
, Brock Compeaux
, tailback
, th3myth
, The Bush Man
, TurboWhoDat
, AgnesT
, TGleason
, jlroby69
, slimdb18
, bbourque5
, The Saint
, mulletslinger
, sacked4loss
, Swamprat
, St.Fury
, Gumbo's Dad
, whodatman
, triumph
, Andrus
, SaintsMan209
, LetsGetWaffles
, xardoz
, mt15
, Dellis
, Saviorbrees
, chrisusm
, Gumerk
, Tamerlane
, BoroSaint
, paulo46
, sfbaysaint
, Seve
, Allen Poe
, Nickolai182
, kennystillsfan
, Saint Droopy
, Rdanderson91
, st. dave
, ChrisMcD35
, Newbian Princess
, Saint Spud
, Saint85
, jarabie
, NYSaint
, Nolan
, GeauxWhoDats
, sportsaint
, gbpb56
, daBaconsaint
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, skeetman
, v3kt0r
, nolaspe
, thefifthwall
, SanFranSaintsFan
, huntdudejhp
, RiverRat
, bouxdag
, Saints 318
, HJBandME
, lurkerTim
, skydancer
, jimrip
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, Saintslfc13
, CalgaryJay
, RenoSaint
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, Bill
, Galbreath34
, xpuma20x
, Marsaint
, saints66
, Booker
, nowhiners
, saints-itis
, schuetter
, B-Train
, bino22_
, oodank
, BoNcHiE
, FLASH
, natedog
, Brother
, Pensacola
, guidomerkinsrules
, dr61258
, Hotdog_Skin
, billinms
, hessmersaint
, RaginSaint93
, Winsett
, nola_dane
, Steve in Colorado
, saintsincebirth
, Saintshizzle
, Campin' Freak
, ALLNO
, Saint_Ward
, BlueRaspberry
, ultimatesaintsfan
, t_rav_82
, cburley
, iChill
, c_prej
, SL20A5
, Bobaganoosh
, smokey29
, bigmomma88
, tampa saints fan
, SuperQuincy
, Maxp
, Mr. Blue Sky
, PayOrPlay
, Hopeful
, Skrill
, jessy
, Chopzley
, baron8
, baarbogast
, red
, ccss
, mclj1220
, chad141fa
, milk520
, brungart
, Sardonios
, stadanko
, Renegade Saint
, faceman
, CoachKen
, dude24
, Sayo
, BobE
, LafourcheSaint
, cash1234
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:22 PM.
|