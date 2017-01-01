Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors: Eagles still in the mix for Saints wide receiver



By Brandon Lee Gowton



Its been a bit since weve heard something on the Brandin Cooks trade rumors front, so heres a slight update from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.



A few days ago, the Titans were reportedly in the lead to get Cooks. But it apepars the Eagles are still in the mix.



Do the Eagles have anything the Saints want? Philadelphia does own eight picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. But the Titans potentially have even more to offer since they own two first-round selections along with two third-round picks.



How about someone to affect quarterbacks? The phrasing on that is interesting. One would assume it means a defensive end, but that doesnt necessarily have to be the case. Take Mychal Kendricks, for example. Hes a linebacker but one of his best skills is rushing the passer. The Eagles are reportedly going to trade Kendricks this offseason so this also fits Philadelphias plans nicely...



Full Story - bleedinggreennation.com Its been a bit since weve heard something on the Brandin Cooks trade rumors front, so heres a slight update from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.A few days ago, the Titans were reportedly in the lead to get Cooks. But it apepars the Eagles are still in the mix.Do the Eagles have anything the Saints want? Philadelphia does own eight picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. But the Titans potentially have even more to offer since they own two first-round selections along with two third-round picks.How about someone to affect quarterbacks? The phrasing on that is interesting. One would assume it means a defensive end, but that doesnt necessarily have to be the case. Take Mychal Kendricks, for example. Hes a linebacker but one of his best skills is rushing the passer. The Eagles are reportedly going to trade Kendricks this offseason so this also fits Philadelphias plans nicely...