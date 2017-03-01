home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 06:19 PM  
Andrus
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,162
NFL free agency: Saints' Brandin Cooks trade will set WR market, ESPN's Adam Schefter says


By Matt Lombardo | For NJ Advance Media

The Eagles have been linked to virtually every free agent wide receiver set to be available when the market opens on Wednesday and according to Adam Schefter, the first move to set the market will be whatever the Saints decide to do with Brandin Cooks who has been the subject of trade rumors for the past week.

As has been reported by multiple circles, the Eagles are among several teams including the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and potentially others that have been in talks with the Saints about trading for Cooks.

Schefter says that he believes that until the Saints strike a deal, the wide receiver market could be stagnant as teams put together their free agency plans.

"I thought there was a chance that it would be resolved by now, but it hasn't been," Schefter said Wednesday on 97.5 The Fanatic of the Cooks trade speculation. "Obviously the Saints are pushing this out and trying to maximize their leverage -- which they should, that's the right business decision -- but, I think all of these teams would like answers so that they can make a decision of what to do from this point on...

Full Story - NJ.com

 

