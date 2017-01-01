Source: Saints turn down No. 18 pick from Titans for Brandin Cooks



It appears the Saints asking price for Brandin Cooks is very large, as an apparent offer from the Titans was turned down.



By John J. Hendrix



Per a source familiar with the situation, the New Orleans Saints have turned down a trade offer for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Im told the Tennessee Titans reportedly offered the No. 18 overall pick for Cooks, but the Saints said no.



It would appear that the Saints are very intent on getting as much return as possible for the fourth-year receiver, and that echoes the sentiments of general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton.



Trade rumors have endlessly flown around involving Cooks, but it appears no suitors have hit the sweet spot...



