NFL Trade Rumors: Who could the Eagles trade for Brandin Cooks?
By Eliot Shorr-Parks | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The price tag for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to be coming into focus -- a draft pick and a player to help the Saints get pressure on the quarterback.
The Eagles have the picks to send to the Saints. They have the No. 14 overall pick, and picks in the second and third rounds. They also have two fourth-round selections.
What players do they have to offer?
Here are some players that might make sense.
(All cap numbers are via OverTheCap.com)
Connor Barwin: The defensive end is an easy candidate for the Eagles to dump. He has 26.5 sacks over the past three seasons, is a great locker-room guy and his $7.75 million cap hit for the Saints wouldn't break the bank. Trading Barwin would free roughly $7 million in cap space...
Full Story - NJ.com
