Free agency might be more high-risk than ever for Saints, but potential rewards could be big


By Joel A. Erickson

The New Orleans Saints have seen both the powers and the pratfalls of free agency in the decade-plus that Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis have been together.

New Orleans has seen one of the greatest free-agent signings in history in Drew Brees, along with signings like Scott Fujita, Jabari Greer, Darren Sproles and many more.

The Saints have also seen moves turn to mishaps, players like cornerback Brandon Browner, running back C.J. Spiller and most recently free safety Jairus Byrd failing to come close to the expectations for a variety of reasons.

New Orleans is far from alone. Another free agency will begin when the league year opens at 3 p.m. Thursday, and there is no blueprint for teams to follow in the high-risk, high-dollar spending sprees  or frugal approaches  that are sure to follow.

"Youve seen in the last couple of weeks, and certainly in the next couple of weeks, a lot of guys that have been signed the last couple of years have been cut and been in a position where theyre going back on the market," Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said at the NFL scouting combine last week. "When youre bringing in a guy who played in a different scheme, its all projection. Its hard. Thats why theres not a great hit rate on free agents and high-priced free agents."...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

