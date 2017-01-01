Jaguars expected to sign DE Calais Campbell



By Gregg Rosenthal | Around The NFL Editor



The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the best free agent defensive lineman on the free agent market in 2016 when they inked Malik Jackson. They liked the experience so much, they are doing it again this year with Calais Campbell.



NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are expected to sign defensive end Calais Campbell, according to a source informed of the situation. Rapoport notes that the Redskins lost out on the bidding for Campbell, who just wrapped up nine terrific seasons in Arizona.



The No. 3 overall free agent on our big board this season, Campbell has a skill set unlike anyone else in the NFL. At 6'8, 282 pounds, he can move inside and out, set the edge, and be highly disruptive on any down. He was respected for his leadership and intelligence in Arizona, and should add quality veteran experience to a promising Jaguars defensive line group...



