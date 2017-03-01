|
Saints among teams in pursuit of Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler: sources
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Cincinnati Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler is regarded as one of the top free-agent prospects set to enter the market.
So, it comes as no surprise the fifth-year pro has commanded the spotlight at the guard position since the NFL's open contact and negotiations two-day window commenced Tuesday afternoon.
The New Orleans Saints are among teams to express interest in Zeitler, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Zeitler, 27, has also drawn attention from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, according to various media reports...
Full Story - NOLA.com
