Carolina Panthers LB A.J. Klein, WR Ted Ginn flee for New Orleans Saints



By The Sports Xchange



March 9 (UPI) -- Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. are on the move but are staying in the NFC South, agreeing to terms with the New Orleans Saints.



Klein, 25, fills a pressing need for the Saints, and earned high praise for his performance last season when All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was sidelined by concussion symptoms.



A fifth-round pick in 2013, Klein can play inside or over the tight end, depending on the personnel the Saints are able to acquire in the offseason.



Ginn is a speed threat and could open the door for the Saints to move Brandin Cooks. According to reports, New England, Philadelphia, Tennessee and Chicago expressed interest in Cooks, a former first-round pick and home-run threat for Drew Brees in the Saints' system...



