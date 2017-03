NFL Rumors: Saints Expect To Trade Brandin Cooks Before Thursday’s End



By Darren Hartwell



Interested in seeing where Brandin Cooks lands amid the latest trade rumors? You might not have to wait much longer. The New Orleans Saints expect to finalize a trade involving their star wide receiver by Thursday afternoon, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day. The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are the two front-runners, per Rapoport.



Reports of a potential Cooks deal first surfaced in December and have picked up considerable steam ahead of Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, which marks the official beginning of NFL free agency. The Patriots reportedly offered the Saints their No. 32 pick for Cooks last week but now are considering trading cornerback Malcolm Butler for the the 23-year-old wideout, per a Thursday report. New Orleans also reportedly is signing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., a further indication it plans to part ways with Cooks.



Full Story - NESN Interested in seeing where Brandin Cooks lands amid the latest trade rumors? You might not have to wait much longer. The New Orleans Saints expect to finalize a trade involving their star wide receiver by Thursday afternoon, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day. The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are the two front-runners, per Rapoport.Reports of a potential Cooks deal first surfaced in December and have picked up considerable steam ahead of Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, which marks the official beginning of NFL free agency. The Patriots reportedly offered the Saints their No. 32 pick for Cooks last week but now are considering trading cornerback Malcolm Butler for the the 23-year-old wideout, per a Thursday report. New Orleans also reportedly is signing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., a further indication it plans to part ways with Cooks.