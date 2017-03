Saints plan to sign former Panthers LB A.J. Klein: source



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints have started making moves to sign free agents from other teams.



Linebacker A.J. Klein, who spent the past four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, is planning to sign with the Saints, according to a source. Contract details were not available.



NFL Network first reported the upcoming deal, which will give the Saints some needed help at linebacker. As a pending unrestricted free agent, he cannot sign until the new league year begins Thursday at 3 p.m.



A fifth-round pick by the Panthers in 2013, Klein was a backup option in the middle and on the strong side last year. He started the final six games at middle linebacker with Luke Kuechly (concussion) out, so he must've produced some good tape while in that role.



