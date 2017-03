Saints to sign wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.: report



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



With uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the New Orleans Saints apparently took steps to compensate the potential loss of a deep threat.



The Saints are signing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., according to ESPN.



Ginn, who averages 13.9 yards per catch on his 10-year career, could fill the outside role in the event the Saints trade Cooks.



The 5-11, 178-pound Ginn can also contribute on special teams as a returner, a role where he has a career average of 22.8 yards per kickoff return and 10.5 yards per punt return.



On his career, Ginn has appeared in 151 games (61 starts), totaling 309 catches for 4,285 yards and 25 touchdowns...



Full Story - NOLA.com With uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the New Orleans Saints apparently took steps to compensate the potential loss of a deep threat.The Saints are signing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., according to ESPN.Ginn, who averages 13.9 yards per catch on his 10-year career, could fill the outside role in the event the Saints trade Cooks.The 5-11, 178-pound Ginn can also contribute on special teams as a returner, a role where he has a career average of 22.8 yards per kickoff return and 10.5 yards per punt return.On his career, Ginn has appeared in 151 games (61 starts), totaling 309 catches for 4,285 yards and 25 touchdowns...