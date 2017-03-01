|
|New Orleans Saints
Saints raid Panthers while preparing themselves for possible Brandin Cooks departure
Today, 02:44 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,177
Saints raid Panthers while preparing themselves for possible Brandin Cooks departure
By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Nothing like raiding a division foe at the onset of free agency ...
The New Orleans Saints are undoubtedly familiar with Panthers wideout Ted Ginn Jr. and linebacker A.J. Klein. There was enough to like about them apparently for the Saints to swipe them away from Carolina at the kickoff of free agency Wednesday.
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune confirmed the Klein deal, while ESPN is reporting an expected Ginn-Saints union.
Both acquisitions are far, far less about taking away from Carolina and more about adding pieces to the Saints without breaking the bank. I only assume a vault-busting deal will come later....
Full Story - NOLA.com
