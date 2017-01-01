home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 02:49 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,177
Saints closing in on big-money deal for Nick Fairley


By Marc Sessler | Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to sign one of their own.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the team is closing in on a "big-money" contract for defensive tackle Nick Fairley, per sources informed of the situation.

Coming off the best season of his career, the 29-year-old Fairley was a wire-to-wire contributor for the Saints in 2016, finishing second on the team behind Cameron Jordan (7.5) with 6.5 sacks and 43 tackles in 2016.

Grading out as the league's 34th-ranked interior defender, per Pro Football Focus, the former Lions and Rams tackle led his team's position group with 704 snaps and performed well as a pass-rusher.

Full Story - NFL.com

 

